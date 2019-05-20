Turns out Yoenis Cespedes took the fall, not Mickey Callaway.

On a hectic afternoon at Citi Field, the slumping New York Mets announced Monday they are sticking with their embattled manager "for the foreseeable future" — and Cespedes broke his right ankle in an accident on his ranch.

The oft-injured slugger has been sidelined most of the past two seasons and was home recovering from surgery on both heels. New York had hoped he could return sometime after the All-Star break, but this latest setback certainly puts Cespedes' entire season, and perhaps his career, in jeopardy.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said the team was informed Saturday night that Cespedes sustained multiple ankle fractures on his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where the club's spring training complex is located.

"He had a violent fall in which he stepped in a hole and put his leg and foot in a difficult position," said Van Wagenen, who was Cespedes' agent before becoming GM of the Mets last offseason.

Playing again

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius played five innings of defense and went 2-for-4 with a walk Monday at extended spring training in his first game action since Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17.

"It was good," Gregorius said.

Outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge also took steps forward in their return from injuries. Stanton homered as he started a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment and Judge threw on the field before New York's game at Baltimore.

Playing against Detroit Tigers minor leaguers and in front of Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Gregorius singled twice and cleanly fielded three grounders but had an error for an errant throw to first base.

Gregorius is coming back from surgery to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He appears on track to soon start a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa and rejoin the Yankees in mid-to-late June.

Hall of Famer

Josh Hamilton says he hasn't really thought much about baseball since knee issues ended his career. He last played for the Texas Rangers in 2015, and went to spring training each of the two years after that.

The Rangers said Monday that 2010 AL MVP Hamilton and former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on August. 17.

The former slugger, who turns 38 on Tuesday, says it's a great honor.

After Hamilton was the first overall pick in the 1999 amateur draft by Tampa Bay, his career was nearly destroyed by drug addiction. He returned to baseball with Cincinnati and made his big league debut in 2007, when he hit 19 homers in 90 games before getting traded to the Rangers. He was part of their only two World Series teams and was an All-Star five seasons in a row.