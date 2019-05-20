WOMEN'S GOLF

Kent State fails to advance

Kent State, ranked fifth in the nation, failed on Monday to advance beyond the third round of the NCAA Championship at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Michaela Finn was the only Golden Flash to shoot under par, scoring a 2-under 71 to tie for 37th. Pimnipa Panthong shot a 74 and finished tied for 66th as KSU's No. 2 player.

Kent State finished 17th in the 24-team field at 54 over, with only the top eight teams moving on to match play beginning Tuesday.