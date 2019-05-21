CLEVELAND — Different night, same teams, same ballpark, similar story.

The Indians, in a story Cleveland fans saw unfold on Monday night, trailed for much of the game and chipped away at the lead before ultimately losing to the Oakland Athletics 5-3 at Progressive Field on Tuesday night. On Monday, the Indians lost 6-4 in similar fashion.

The Indians' issues began on the mound, where Trevor Bauer was unable to find the answers for which he's been searching in his past several outings.

Bauer struggled with his command all night. The second inning, in particular, was a bumpy ride. Leading 1-0, Bauer walked Stephen Piscotty and then hit Jurickson Profar on the foot. With two outs, he walked Ramon Laureano to load the bases. He then walked No. 9 hitter Josh Phegley on four pitches to allow the tying run to score.

An inning later with a runner on, pinch-hitter Mark Canha drove a Bauer pitch over the right-field wall, putting the A's ahead 3-1. In the fourth, Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman hit back-to-back doubles, extending the lead to 4-2 for the A's.

Bauer was given an early lead. He just wasn't able to find the plate enough to protect it. In the first inning, Francisco Lindor belted a lead-off home run off former University of Akron pitcher Chris Bassitt. It was his seventh home run of the season, temporarily tying him for the team lead, and the 14th lead-off home run of his career. Only Grady Sizemore (22) and Kenny Lofton (18) have more in Indians history.

Carlos Santana regained his team lead two innings later when he launched a solo home run to center field, his eighth of the year, to cut the Indians' deficit to 3-2.

Trailing 4-2 in the fourth, Oscar Mercado also closed the gap to one run again, doubling in Leonys Martin from first base.

But, similar to Monday night, the A's delivered the dagger, and the Indians lacked a counterpunch. Profar, facing Adam Cimber in the eighth, hit a solo home run to give the A's an insurance run and a 5-3 lead.

A's closer Blake Treinen again closed the door in the ninth to earn his ninth save of the season.

Jason Kipnis, with a walk in the fourth inning, reached base safely for the 16th consecutive game. Only the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, who entered Tuesday night with a 17-game streak, and Piscotty (22 games) have longer streaks in the majors.

Indians catcher Roberto Perez was pulled from the game prior to the fifth inning. According to manager Terry Francona, Perez was diagnosed with a concussion. It has yet to be determined if Perez will go on the injured list, but Eric Haase is expected to be called up from Triple-A Columbus.

