INDEPENDENCE — For a week, new Cavaliers coach John Beilein avoided the question of whether scandals plaguing the college game and the one-and-done rule that could soon be eliminated drove his jump to the NBA after 41 years.

Beilein addressed the issues during his introductory news conference Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic Courts and expressed faith in Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president for basketball.

“I believe that college basketball is going through a transition right now and needs to evaluate itself and what’s best for the future of the sport,” Beilein said. “It’s had betting scandals in the '50s and '60s, the Spencer Haywood lawsuit, [people said,] ‘This is going to kill college basketball.’ The guys going right to the pros, the one-and-done … it always makes it.

“The people with the NCAA, Dan Gavitt in particular, they get it, they’re working on it. They’re in the process of getting things done. Sometimes it will take longer, but I see them seeing some of these issues.”

Beilein insisted that was not the reason he left the University of Michigan after 12 seasons.

“That’s not why I’m the new coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers,” he said. “It’s about this opportunity right here to grow with these young men and coach in the great state of Ohio. I guess I can say that now, right?”

Sexton second team

Cavs point guard Collin Sexton, the eighth pick in the 2019 draft, was named to the NBA all-rookie second team. He became the 19th player in franchise history selected and the first since Dion Waiters and Tyler Zeller in 2012-13.

The only Cav to play all 82 games, Sexton averaged 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.8 minutes.

‘Private Ryan’ link

In an informal conversation after the news conference, Beilein mentioned that he is a descendant of the Niland family on which filmmaker Steven Spielberg based the 1998 Oscar-winning movie “Saving Private Ryan.”

Beilein’s mother, the former Josephine Niland, gave birth to nine children; John was the eighth. Her cousins Bobby and Preston died while storming the Normandy beaches on D-Day during World War II and cousin Ed, a pilot, was presumed lost in the Pacific. (He was later found in a Japanese prisoner of war camp in Burma.)

Josephine’s cousin Fritz, a member of the 327th Glider Regiment of the 101st Airborne, was dropped behind enemy lines with her brother Tommy, and both survived. Because the U.S. military didn’t want a family to lose that many men in combat, Fritz was sent home to Tonawanda, New York, where he became an oral surgeon. Tommy, despite war wounds, returned to play basketball at Canisius and later became a coach and athletic director, hiring Beilein at Division II Le Moyne College in 1983.

In the movie, Matt Damon played Private James Ryan, actually Fritz Niland.

Lottery lift

When the Cavs emerged from the lottery with the fifth pick in the June 20 draft, owner Dan Gilbert said Beilein lifted their spirits. That included cheering up Gilbert, his son Nick, who represented the Cavs on stage, and General Manager Koby Altman.

“You could see it on my face and Koby’s face and John was sitting between us. You try to cover it up; it’s real hard; if we had stayed where we were, we’d have had the second pick,” Gilbert said. “Instantaneously, he looks at both of us, ‘Come on, you guys. Fifth is good; we’re good.’ He saw that Nick was disappointed. He said, ‘First thing we’re going to do is go up there and pick him up.'

“That’s the kind of person he us. People are instantaneously attracted to him.”

