BARBERTON — The conversations between Firestone baseball coach Jeff Sloan and his players continue to be centered on the mantra of “play hard and do your job.”

Firestone did exactly that once again Tuesday and earned a 2-1 win over Medina in a Division I district semifinal game at Hal Naragon Field.

Falcons senior left-hander Joe Durkee (8-1) followed up his sectional final victory over Wooster with another complete-game performance against Medina.

“I had a nice curveball today,” Durkee said. “… The two-seam fastball was working pretty nice, too. I just went out there and had fun, and had a good time with my friends.”

Firestone (22-8) will meet Brunswick (16-12) in a Division I district championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday. Brunswick beat Wadsworth 3-2 in Tuesday’s opener.

“It’s been awhile since we have had a team go this far, and these kids deserve it,” Sloan said. “Every kid stepped up today. We had an injury unfortunately to our first baseman, [senior] Ian Hartman, and then [sophomore] Aaron Lux stepped in, walked and scored on [sophomore] Shawn Gates’ double [in the second inning].

“The kids work hard. I tell them to do their job and good things will happen, and they have been. Joe Durkee is pitching the ball really well.”

Firestone last reached a district game in 2001 with sectional wins over Nordonia and Cuyahoga Falls. The Falcons then lost to Wadsworth in a district semifinal at Hudson.

“I found out two days ago that 2001 was the last time we had won a sectional title, and that was crazy to me because I was born in 2001,” said Durkee, 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds.

Medina (17-11) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Ethan Johnston (three infield singles) scored on an error.

Firestone tied it at 1-1 the top of the second. Lux walked with two outs and then scored when Gates lined a double to left field.

“The ball felt great off the bat,” Gates said.

Firestone scored its final run in the top of the sixth. Senior Josh Alexander led off the inning with a bunt single, stole second base and scored on an error.

“Josh got the bunt down perfectly, stole second base and bam,” Sloan said. “It is unfortunate what happened to them. [Junior] Jack Kirven hit that ball a long way, and the young man ran and basically dropped the ball right around the foul line.”

Falcons senior Connor O’Brien, junior James Spengler, Gates, Lux and Alexander made nice plays defensively, and junior Stephen Johnston stepped on third base for a force out to end the game.

“I am ecstatic about this win,” Alexander said. “Coming into this year, I knew we would have a good year, but I never thought that we would go this far.”

Firestone senior Max Erisey (6-3) is scheduled to pitch Thursday.

“This is amazing,” Erisey said. “… We have had momentum going. It started when we beat Kent Roosevelt twice and then we beat Stow.”

Durkee struck out four and scattered six hits.

“Akron Firestone played a great game and their pitcher Durkee threw phenomenal,” Medina coach Nick Kaplack said.

Brunswick wins

Brunswick received six efficient innings from pitcher Scott Rouse (nine strikeouts), and a scoreless inning from Noah Herron to advance.

“I like the way that we competed,” Brunswick coach Grant Relic said.

Wadsworth (18-8) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Chase Diosy singled in Matt Moore, and Nick Lallathin scored on an error.

Brunswick scored three runs in the top of the fourth. Jacob Dye’s double scored Kyle Goessler, and Mike McFadden and Dye both scored on errors on hard-hit balls by Jacob Scherette and Derek Kutrubs.

Goessler, a senior shortstop, ended the game with a diving stop up the middle and then stepped on second base for a force out.

“That is a great win for us,” Goessler said.

