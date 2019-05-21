HUDSON — Playing a huge underdog in the playoffs can be a dangerous proposition.

Hudson baseball was facing such a team Tuesday when the Explorers took on Shaker Heights in a Division I district semifinal at The Ballpark at Hudson.

The 11th-seeded Red Raiders came into the game at 10-15, but had won five of their past seven games, including playoff wins over Nordonia and Twinsburg in the sectional rounds.

“Give them credit,” Hudson coach Buddy Dice said. “Those are two good teams in our league that they beat to get here.”

At the same time, Dice noted that “it doesn’t matter” who his team’s opponent is, it needs to take care of its own business.

“As I said at the beginning of the season, ‘This is next year’,” Dice said.

That year will continue in the district final.

Hudson (23-4) scratched out a 2-0 win over Shaker Heights on Tuesday in a district semifinal. With the win, the Explorers will face top-seeded Walsh Jesuit on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the district final at The Ballpark at Hudson.

Walsh Jesuit defeated Solon 2-1 in eight innings in the other semifinal Tuesday.

The biggest reason for Hudson’s win was the excellence of its pitchers. Senior Matt Aukerman, senior Parker Tallman and junior Joe Whitman combined to pitch a two-hit shutout.

“They were great,” Dice said. “Aukerman did a great job holding them down.”

Hudson’s pitching trio needed to be great, but Shaker Heights starting pitcher Will Barrett (1-2) was almost as good.

Shaker coach Mike Babinec said Barrett pitched his best game of the season, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Shaker’s best chance to score came in the top of the second inning, thanks to singles by left fielder Sam Votruba and second baseman Jordan Fuller.

But Aukerman got catcher Riley Robinson to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the inning. That started a run of 15 consecutive Red Raiders set down by Hudson pitching.

Aukerman gave up two hits and struck out four in five innings to improve to 6-0.

Hudson got both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

First baseman Nolan O’Connell led off with a single, left fielder Brendan Palmer reached on an error and designated hitter Jake Seiple walked to load the bases.

Second baseman Zach Palmer then hit into a fielder’s choice, which allowed O’Connell to score. Seiple was thrown out at second, but a poor relay throw got away from the first baseman, allowing Palmer to score.

Shaker got out of the fourth inning by turning a double play, but the Red Raiders got no late offense.

Tallman pitched a perfect sixth inning, which allowed Whitman to come on in the seventh to earn his school-record 10th save of the season.

Shaker got a glimmer of hope when Votruba reached base on an error with two outs in the seventh inning, but Whitman struck out Daniel Farkas to end the game.