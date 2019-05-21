HUDSON — Wacky things have been known to happen at the Division I district tournament at The Ballpark at Hudson.

Walsh Jesuit has seen its share of weird plays at Hudson over the years. There were more Tuesday when the Warriors took on Solon in the district semifinal, but this time, the breaks went Walsh’s way.

A walk-off single by freshman shortstop Henry Kaczmar gave the Warriors (24-3) a 2-1 win over the Comets in eight innings (19-10) and a berth in the district final Thursday against host Hudson.

Chris Kaczmar — Walsh’s coach and Henry’s father — played the roll of happy coach and proud papa after the win.

“I’m speechless right now,” coach Kaczmar said. “There were no losers in that game. We just happened to be able to win. Solon played a great game. Their lefty was fantastic.”

Solon coach Damien Kopkas saw his team fall to the Warriors for the second consecutive year, having lost to Walsh in the 2018 district final. Kopkas said the loss was tough to swallow.

“It’s never easy to lose, especially when you play well,” Kopkas said. “You’ve got to be nearly perfect to win against teams like Walsh. It was a well-played game on both sides.”

It was a pitcher’s duel between Solon’s Sloan Ulrich and Walsh Jesuit’s Nate Stahl.

Stahl (5-0) went the distance, giving up one unearned run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Solon got its lone run in the top of first inning. After a lead-off walk by second baseman Luke Niederst and a sacrifice bunt, the Comets took a 1-0 lead when right fielder Jude Littrell reached base on an error.

That was it for Solon, despite having runners on base in all but one inning, as Stahl worked out of several jams.

“Nate Stahl has had a remarkable season for us,” Kaczmar said. “He did a great job on the mound.”

Walsh also had a couple of things go its way to end innings, as Solon was called for runner’s interference to end the fifth inning and then had a call overturned for the third out in the sixth.

For most of the game, Ulrich was even better than Stahl. Walsh’s lone breakthrough against Ulrich came in the bottom of the third inning.

After a leadoff double by second baseman Evan Swan, Stahl smacked an RBI single to make it 1-1.

After that hit, however, Ulrich retired 13 consecutive Warriors. He went seven innings, giving up one earned run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Heading into the eighth inning, Kopkas relieved Ulrich with Nate Kusner.

“It was a pitch-count issue,” Kopkas said. “Ulrich had gone deep into several games for us recently. He and Nate have been 1 and 1A for us all year.”

With one out in the eighth, Walsh third baseman Jack Armsey was hit by a pitch. Kusner then tried to pick off Armsey at first base, but threw the ball away, allowing Armsey to run all the way to third base.

Solon chose to intentionally walk Stahl and Kusner struck out designated hitter Riley Feltner. With two outs, however, Henry Kaczmar shot an RBI single between first and second base, setting off celebrations for the Warriors.

“The emotions are going crazy right now,” Henry Kaczmar said. “I saw a gap between second and first and that’s where I wanted to go with it.”