BASEBALL

Tournament Scoreboard

Tuesday's Results

Hudson Division I District



Hudson 2, Shaker Heights 0

Walsh Jesuit 2, Solon 1 (8)

Akron/Barberton Division I District



Brunswick 3, Wadsworth 2

Firestone 2, Medina 1

North Canton Division I District



Jackson 4, Lake 0

North Canton Hoover 5, Perry 1

Baldwin Wallace Division I District

Cleveland St. Ignatius 3, Brecksville 0

North Royalton 4, Berea-Midpark 3

Medina Division IV District



Hillsdale 1, East Canton 0

Lake Center Christian 7, Dalton 4

Scoring Summaries

Hudson Division I District

HUDSON 2, SHAKER HEIGHTS 0

Shaker 000 000 0 — 0 3 3

Hudson 000 200 X — 2 4 1

Batteries—Barrett and Robinson; Aukerman, Tallman (6), Whitman (7) and Gedeon. W—Aukerman, 6-0. L—Barrett. Save—None. HR—None.

Notes: Shaker: Votruba 2 singles. Hudson: O'Connell 2 singles, run; B. Palmer single, run; Z. Palmer single, RBI.

Hudson Division I District

WALSH JESUIT 2, SOLON 1 (8)

Solon 100 000 00 — 1 4 2

Walsh 001 000 01 — 2 4 2

(Two outs when winning run scored)

Batteries—Ulrich, Kusner (8) and Loeschen; Stahl and S. Kaczmar. W—Stahl, 8-0. L—Kusner. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 24-3.

Notes: Solon: Niederst single, run. Walsh: Swan double, run; Stahl single, RBI; H. Kaczmar single, game-winning RBI.

Akron/Barberton Division I District

BRUNSWICK 3, WADSWORTH 2

Brunswick 000 300 0 — 3 3 3

Wadsworth 020 000 0 — 2 4 4

Batteries—Rouse, Herron (7) and J. Kross; Lallathin and Moore. W—Rouse. L—Lallathin, 6-2. Save—Herron. HR—None.

Records: Brunswick 16-12; Wadsworth 18-8.

Akron/Barberton Division I District

FIRESTONE 2, MEDINA 1

Firestone 010 001 0 — 2 2 1

Medina 100 000 0 — 1 7 2

Batteries—Durkee and Sacha; Rahe, Weiczorek (3), Fischer (6) and Stewart. W—Durkee, 8-1. L—Fischer. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Firestone 22-8.

Notes: Firestone: Alexander single, run; Gates single, RBI; Lux run.

North Canton Division I District

NORTH CANTON HOOVER 5, PERRY 1

Perry 000 010 0 — 1 4 1

Hoover 220 100 X — 5 5 1

Batteries—Kandel, Warwick (4) and Cassidy; Ware and Wilson. W—Ware. L—Kandel. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Perry 12-12; North Canton Hoover 17-11.

Notes: Perry: Cassidy 2 singles, run; Wengerd single, RBI. Hoover: Ashby single, 2 RBI; Tornow double, run, RBI; Wilson single, run; Auman single, run; Kantzos single, run.

Medina Division IV District

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 7,

DALTON 4

LCC 020 023 0 — 7 8 2

Dalton 000 010 3 — 4 5 1

Batteries—Caudle and Price; Slabaugh, Miller (6) and Jarret. W—Caudle, 5-4. L—Slabaugh. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Lake Center Christian 16-10; Dalton 13-13.

Notes: Lake Center: Caudle 11 K; Price single, double, 2 runs; Fulk 2 singles, 2 RBI.

TWINSBURG 16, NORDONIA 0

Nordonia 000 00 — 0 0 2

Twinsburg 840 4X — 16 15 1

Batteries—Heiser, Short (2) and Hamrick; Horvath and Procop. W—Horvath, 4-2. L—Heiser. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Twinsburg 20-5, 12-2.

Notes: Twinsburg: Peltz single, double, 3 RBI; Laley single, double, 2 runs, RBI; Zigman single, triple, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brazie 2 singles, RBI; Montgomery 2 singles, 2 runs, RBI; Horvath complete game no-hitter, 5 K.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday's Games

Twinsburg Division II District Final



(At Dodge Intermediate School)

Aurora vs. Cleveland Benedictine, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville Division II District Final



(At Louisville High School)

Norton vs. Tallmadge, 2 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hudson Division I District Final



(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Walsh Jesuit vs. Hudson, 5 p.m.

Akron/Barberton Division I District Final



(At Barberton High School)

Brunswick vs. Firestone, 4:30 p.m.

North Canton Division I District Final



(At Dick Miller Field)

Jackson vs. North Canton Hoover, 5 p.m.

Baldwin Wallace Division I District Final



(At Fisher Field, Berea)

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. North Royalton, 5 p.m.

Medina Division IV District



(At Medina High School)

Hillsdale vs. Lake Center Christian, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday's Games



Akron Division I Regional

(At University of Akron)

Louisville vs. Chardon, 2 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit vs. Solon, 5 p.m.

Clyde Division I Regional

(At Clyde High School)

Brecksville vs. Perrysburg, 2 p.m.

Oregon Clay vs. Elyria, 5 p.m.

Akron Division II Regional



(At Firestone Stadium)

Crestwood vs. Perry (Lake Co.), 2 p.m.

Field vs. Poland Seminary, 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron Division IV Regional



(At Firestone Stadium)

Hillsdale vs. Bristol, 2 p.m.

McDonald vs. Monroeville, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron Division I Regional Final



(At University of Akron)

Louisville-Chardon winner vs. Walsh Jesuit-Solon winner, noon

Clyde Division I Regional Final



(At Clyde High School)

Brecksville-Perrysburg winner vs. Oregon Clay-Elyria winner, noon

Akron Division II Regional Final



(At Firestone Stadium)

Crestwood-Perry (Lake Co.) winner vs. Field-Poland Seminary winner, noon

Akron Division IV Regional Final



(At Firestone Stadium)

Hillsdale-Bristol winner vs. McDonald-Monroeville winner, 3 p.m.