BASEBALL

Hudson 2, Shaker Heights 0

Zack Palmer squeezed a hard-hit ball past the second baseman with the bases loaded to plate two runs and propel Hudson to a Division I district final appearance.

Senior starting pitcher Matt Aukerman cruised through five innings to earn his sixth win of the year. Joe Whitman came on in the seventh to lock down his 10th save this season.

The Explorers (23-4) roll on to face Walsh Jesuit on Thursday night. First pitch from the Ballpark at Hudson will be at 5 p.m.

Twinsburg 16, Nordonia 0

Junior pitcher Tyler Horvath tossed his second no-hitter of the year to punctuate the Tigers winning the Suburban League National Conference outright on Tuesday night.

Horvath (4-2) struck out five in five innings for Twinsburg (20-5, 12-2).

Junior second baseman Tyler Peltz singled, doubled and drove in three to lead the offensive explosion. A.J. Zigman added a single, a triple, two runs and two RBI.