CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced the lineup of Hall of Famers, Olympic gold medalists and former Indians players who will be attending PLAY BALL PARK at the Huntington Convention Center.

PLAY BALL PARK is set to be one of the center points of the All-Star festivities coming to Cleveland in July, with activities both inside and outside the Huntington Convention Center.

The Hall of Famers currently scheduled to make appearances include Andre Dawson, Rollie Fingers, Fergie Jenkins, Tony LaRussa, Juan Marichal, Gaylord Perry and Tim Raines. Three Olympic gold medalists will be attending, including Jennie Finch, Lisa Fernandez and Natasha Watley.

Former Indians players Carlos Baerga, Travis Hafner, Sam McDowell, Mike Napoli and more will also be available.

