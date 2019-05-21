The Los Angeles Angels have placed Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his left ankle during a loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The shortstop sustained a grade 3 ankle sprain when he tried to beat out an infield hit during the eighth inning Monday night. The injury is a blow to the Angels' offense; Simmons was leading the majors in hits (44) since April 15 and was batting .341 in that span.

General Manager Billy Eppler says Simmons will see a foot and ankle specialist Wednesday. The Angels recalled Luis Rengifo from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to fill the roster spot.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup Tuesday, a day after he was hit on the right ring finger while swinging on a third strike.

Brewers scratch Yelich

NL MVP Christian Yelich was scratched from Milwaukee's lineup against Cincinnati because of back spasms.

Yelich leads the major leagues with 19 home runs and is batting .325 with 41 RBI in 44 games, including 42 starts.

He has missed parts of seven games because of back problems.

Ben Gamel replaced Yelich in right field.

Mariners moves

The Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Dee Gordon and third baseman Ryon Healy on the 10-day injured list and signed right-hander Anthony Bass to a one-year contract with a $950,000 salary while in the major leagues.

Gordon has a bruised right wrist and Healy lower back inflammation. Bass was released by Cincinnati on Monday at his request after going 1-1 at Triple-A Louisville with nine saves and a 2.21 ERA in 19 games.

Seattle, which has gone 12-25 following a 13-2 start, made eight roster moves before Tuesday night's game against Texas.

Rangers pitcher back

Texas Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley learned that two lumps removed from his throat last week were benign, and the 35-year-old right-hander was activated from the 10-day injured list.

Kelley was placed on the injured list on May 9, and the lumps were removed last Thursday. Kelley, who doesn't use tobacco, had reported discomfort when talking and when rolling over while in bed.