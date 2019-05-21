RubberDucks 7, Senators 3



The RubberDucks opened a three-game series with a win over the Eastern League Western Division-leading Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday at Canal Park.

Connor Marabell was a home run away from the cycle and finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. He has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games.

Li-Jen Chu broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly to score Marabell.

Alex Pantoja followed with a two-out single to center field to score Ka’ai Tom.

Rob Kaminsky (2-1) picked up the win in relief. He pitched three scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out four.

The Ducks (20-23) continue the homestand against the Senators (29-14) on Wednesday with a 6:35 p.m. start.

Ducks right-hander Eli Morgan (0-0, 2.81) and Senators right-hander Will Crowe (4-2, 2.66) are the scheduled starters.

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

