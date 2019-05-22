SOFTBALL

Perrysburg 5, Brecksville 4

The Bees jumped out to an early lead before the Yellow Jackets stormed back to win on a two-out, two-run, walk-off homer by Hannah Hoverman in a Clyde Division I regional semifinal Wednesday afternoon.

Brecksville (24-7) put up the first two runs of the game, scoring one run in the first and another in the second for a 2-0 lead. Junior shortstop Emily Mau drove in Chochie Mack after each of her two doubles and Macayla Mancuso added a solo homer to lead the Bees offensively.

Poland 6, Field 5

A monumental comeback sealed the Falcons' fate as the Bulldogs plated five runs in the seventh inning to steal an Akron Division II regional semifinal at Firestone Stadium.

Poland entered the game 27-0 and ranked No. 5 in the final Division II state AP poll, but entered the final inning trailing 5-1.

Two run-scoring singles cut the deficit to 5-3 before two fly balls that could have ended the inning dropped as errors and scored three more for the final margin.

Alexsa Hurd and Maria Sziva each singled home a run for Field (26-3).