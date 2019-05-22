Walsh Jesuit was on the other side of a shutout Wednesday in a Division I regional semifinal game at the University of Akron’s Lee Jackson Softball Field.

The Warriors shut out Firestone, Wadsworth and Brunswick on their way to winning a district title at Barberton, but a round-of-16 matchup with Solon ended much differently.

Solon senior pitcher Allie Bican kept Walsh in check, and the Comets scored four runs in the final two innings to record a 4-0 win.

“Coming into the game, our opponents had had I believe 28 straight scoreless innings,” Walsh coach Tony Scibelli said. “We got to 33 straight scoreless innings. We knew they were going to score. They have beaten some good teams. They beat Elyria and some other really good teams, so we knew that we had our hands full.

“... The bottom line is we scored zero runs, and you will never win when you score zero runs. Their pitcher was phenomenal. Her strength was our obvious weakness, the high pitch, being able to read it and stay off it. We tried to make a few adjustments and they didn’t work. We know in the offseason offensively exactly what we need to work on.”

Bican limited Walsh (14-3) to two hits, walked two and struck out 13.

“Allie pitched tremendous,” Solon coach David Donaldson said. “She spotted her pitches well, she had good velocity and she maintained her composure.”

Solon (18-7) scored three runs in the sixth. Kailee Grimm singled in Claire Barkett, Hallie Sutyak doubled in Angelene Kontul, and Grimm scored on an error.

Grimm then hit a single and Sutyak hit an RBI triple in the top of the seventh.

Scibelli will bid farewell to seniors Marisa Cartellone, Kristen Kuhrt, Sissy Kaiser and Sophia Frisone. Junior pitcher and three-hole hitter Riley Zana is set to be among the returnees.

“We have had some very significant injuries that have affected us the whole year,” Scibelli said. “... Obviously, we are going to miss our four seniors, but going into next we feel very encouraged by what we having come back.”

Solon will meet Louisville (24-4) in the regional final at noon Saturday.

Senior Sarah Cantley pitched a perfect game to lead the Leopards to a 13-0 win over Chardon (17-11) in five innings in Wednesday’s opener.

“Just like Walsh, we know Louisville is a very good team, so we have to play our best,” said Donaldson, a 1985 Ellet graduate.

Cantley (17-3) struck out 11 for Louisville coach Andrea Arney, and also put down a squeeze bunt to score Teagan Rice in the first inning.

Louisville's Kaylee Nolte had three hits and an RBI, Kaycee Ollis had two hits with an RBI, Rice had one hit, two walks, two RBI and three runs, and Lexi Zavarelle scored two runs.

