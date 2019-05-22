Defending champion Kent State's 2019 Mid-American Conference Tournament started with a dreadful opening inning, and the bleeding never really stopped.

Sixth-seeded Ohio University (19-32) scored five runs in the top of the first inning, then rode senior Kenny Ogg's right arm to a 7-3 victory over the third-seeded Golden Flashes on Wednesday afternoon at Sprenger Stadium in Avon.

Kent State (30-23) will now need to win five consecutive games, starting with Thursday's 10:30 a.m. elimination game against No. 4 seed Miami (36-19), in order to repeat.

Ogg (4-8) ran his scoreless innings streak against the Flashes this season to 13 before giving up a run in the sixth that was immediately answered with the Bobcats' next swing of the bat. He's now 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA against Kent State, and 2-8 with a 6.06 ERA against the rest of his opponents in 2019.

“You've got to tip your cap to [Ogg]. He pitched his butt off,” KSU coach Jeff Duncan said. “He did a great job of mixing his pitches on both sides of the plate, and kept us off balance.”

Meanwhile, Kent State starter Connor Wollersheim was not sharp out of the gate, and Ohio took full advantage of the senior lefty's early command issues with a five-run first inning capped by a mammoth three-run home run by junior Tanner Piechnick, who entered the contest batting .131.

Ohio surpassed its season average of 4.6 runs per game in the first inning alone.

Wollersheim (6-6) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second inning, then found his groove. He blanked the Bobcats in the next five innings before exiting with two outs in the sixth. Wollersheim wound up allowing five runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts while throwing 107 pitches in 5 2/3 innings.

Kent State was hitless through three innings against Ogg, who tossed eight scoreless innings to beat the Flashes 1-0 on April 28. They finally produced back-to-back hits against Ogg in the sixth, sharp one-out singles by junior Cam Touchette and sophomore Michael Turner, who each singled twice along with sophomore Ben Carew.

Senior Kian O'Brien plated Kent State's first run of the season in 14 innings against Ogg with a groundout, but no further damage was done and Ohio still led 5-1.

The Bobcats got the run back on their next swing, when sophomore Aaron Levy sent an pitch by Kent State senior reliever Chris Martin soaring over the centerfield wall to make it a five-run game once again. Ohio tacked on another tally to go up 7-1 through seven.

The Flashes touched up Ogg for two runs in the eighth, on an RBI single by Turner and a sacrifice fly by O'Brien, but he avoided the big inning by notching his only strikeout of the game against freshman Collin Mathews. Ogg then worked around an error and a hit in the ninth to close out his 129-pitch complete game.