The Mets will check Robinson Cano, a day after he left the game against Washington because of tightness in his left quadriceps.

Cano appeared to hurt the leg while running to first base when he grounded out in the third inning Wednesday. The 36-year-old second baseman is batting .241 with three homers and 13 RBI. The eight-time All-Star was acquired by New York from Seattle in December.

Twice last weekend Cano failed to run out grounders in Miami, both of them resulting in double plays.

Missing Martinez

Boston star J.D. Martinez wasn't in the lineup for the game at Toronto because of a sore back, and manager Alex Cora says the slugger is unlikely to play again until Friday.

Cora said he was hesitant to play Martinez in the series finale, citing the artificial surface and the early afternoon start. The Red Sox will certainly miss Martinez's presence in the lineup, but the Blue Jays will not — he has 13 home runs and 41 RBI in 40 career games against them.

Martinez is hitting .308 this season with nine homers and 28 RBIs.

Contract in Japan

After failing to sign with Atlanta and losing a grievance against the Braves, 19-year-old right-hander Carter Stewart has agreed to a six-year contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Japan's Pacific League that will guarantee $6 million to $7 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press.

The deal is likely to be announced May 30 at a news conference in Southern California and will be subject to Stewart obtaining a Japanese work visa, which probably will occur in early June. Stewart would then report to the Hawks' development complex.

Broxton to Orioles

The Orioles bolstered their outfield defense by acquiring Keon Broxton from the New York Mets for $500,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allotment.

Broxton was designated for assignment last week by the Mets after batting .143 in 34 games with no homers and two RBI. The Orioles, however, like the idea of having his glove in center field after experimenting with rookie Stevie Wilkerson over the past month.

"He has speed, excellent center field ability, he's got some raw power," general manager Mike Elias said of Broxton.

Yelich rests back

NL MVP Christian Yelich was scratched from Milwaukee's lineup against Cincinnati for a second consecutive day because of back spasms.

"He's improved today," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday. "We'll go through a bunch of treatments today and see how he is. The day off tomorrow factors into all this. We'll see what we've got on Friday."