RubberDucks 6, Senators 1



Eli Morgan continued to shine for the RubberDucks in a 6-1 win over the Eastern League Western Division-leading Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday at Canal Park in Akron.

Morgan (1-0, 1.59) allowed just three hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. It was the third start in a row he has allowed three runs or less and the ninth time he’s done it this season, including his time in Lynchburg.

Daniel Johnson went 1-for-4 with two RBI to increase his league-leading total to 33. Tyler Krieger also had two RBI.

The Ducks (21-23) will look to sweep the three-game series with the Senators (29-15) with a 10:35 a.m. start Thursday. Right-hander Aaron Civale (2-0, 2.37) gets the call on the last of three Education Days for the RubberDucks and will face Harrisburg right-hander Jackson Tetreault (2-1, 3.79).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

