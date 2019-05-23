Here are 10 Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay Thursday night.

1. Yikes. Oy. Woof. Four consecutive losses, two by the same score, but all with the same story: this Indians lineup is struggling to put much of anything significant together against any team aside from Baltimore. A four-game losing streak amidst a long, grinding season is hardly anything to become a story. The issue that has remained over Progressive Field like a storm cloud out of The Day After Tomorrow — the lack of offense or much of anything resembling a positive indicator that it's turning around any time soon — has become one.

2. The Indians and Twins have been polar opposites. This Indians' lineup has as little punch as any team that doesn't have a pitcher in the lineup every day. The Twins, meanwhile, today became the second team in baseball history to have two games in which they hit eight home runs in a single game. They also became the first team in the StatCast era to have seven home runs travel at least 400 feet in a single game. For that to happen it feels like the Indians would need to make a crossroads deal with a demon to make it happen (shoutout to the Supernatural fans). The Twins now hold an 8-game lead in the AL Central, which is something they've never done before at this point in the season.

3. The Indians are, as of this typing, 1.5 games back of a Wild Card spot in the A.L., but the trends relating to the offense recently won't help hopes in Cleveland. It's only May, 40 percent of the starting rotation is still hurt and on their way back and they still hold a winning record. Those are the positives. But the Indians are struggling to find any offensive punch to keep their heads above water, and meanwhile, an icy storm-cloud of a schedule stretch is looming.

4. The Indians have three more games this weekend against the Rays, and they'll have to face Blake Snell and Charlie Morton the next two days — which isn't a recipe to turn around an offense. And within the next two weeks, they'll enter series against the Boston Red Sox — a team they'll be competing with for a Wild Card spot — the Twins and the New York Yankees. It's almost a worst-case scenario schedule-wise barring a sudden turnaround with a lineup that aside from Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana and perhaps Jason Kipnis hasn't been able to find a rhythm.

5. Jordan Luplow and Jake Bauers have cooled off. Jose Ramirez remains under the Mendoza Line. Roberto Perez has hit better than he has in the past, but he's still not exactly a middle-of-the-order bat. Leonys Martin started the season hot but hasn't rebounded from an extended slump. Oscar Mercado has added some spark, but he can't be the answer by himself and then on Thursday night took a knee to his hip.

6. It still isn't June, and if the Indians were to find a rhythm soon, much of the dread that seems to be hanging over the team will be entirely vanquished. On the other hand, 12 of their next 16 games are against some of the better teams in both the American League and baseball. With everything going on and answers left undiscovered, that stretch is ill-timed.

7. The question that remains is how can not only one but five or six hitters break out of their respective slow starts? It's a tall order. One question that always arises is the notion of hitters pressing. With everyone struggling, everyone tries to hit a grand slam with nobody on base.

8. “I think there’s a little of that," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "I think that’s ... confidence, I think plays a part of it.”

9. But, regardless if it's happening across the board or in select cases, Jake Bauers doesn't want to use it as an excuse. Said Bauers before Thursday's game: "I think saying that we're pressing is kind of like an easy out, like an easy thing to say to justify it. I think it's just baseball. I think every team goes through stretches of ups and downs throughout the year. We just happen to be starting the season down. It's easy to look at the way we've been playing, and I don't think anyone in [this clubhouse] would be saying we've played very good baseball over the first couple months. To say we're sitting here two games above .500, I look at that and see just positive signs and say when we do get rolling, everything starts clicking, it's only going to go up from there."

10. The Indians do have the potential to go on a run like only a handful of teams could thanks to their top-of-the-line rotation, at least when healthy. Getting Mike Clevinger back, potentially, in the next few weeks is a key aspect to alleviate some pressure from needing both Jefry Rodriguez and Adam Plutko to perform at a higher level. And, it would seem to be a safe bet Ramirez, among others, will at least get closer to his normal levels. The bullpen has also quietly been among the best six or seven units in baseball this season, something that might have helped to stave off a much worse start to the 2019 season. Even with all this going on, the Indians remain 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with 113 games remaining. Those are the positives the Indians have in their back pocket, and as doom-and-gloom as it seems, they're valid. But right now, until the hits arrive, it's what they're hanging their hats on.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Indians blog at www.ohio.com/indians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.