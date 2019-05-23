CLEVELAND — The Browns have entered full courtship mode with free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

General Manager John Dorsey said McCoy will visit the Browns on Friday.

"It's a chance for us to kind of get a chance to meet each other one on one, and let's find out who Gerald is," Dorsey said Thursday in Public Square during a fan tailgate event celebrating Cleveland's selection as the host of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"It also gives Gerald a chance to see who the Cleveland Browns are and what direction we're headed."

McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowl selection whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Monday because they didn't want to pay him the $13 million he would have been owed in 2019. He had three seasons left on his contract. Meanwhile, the Bucs finalized an agreement Thursday with five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal worth $9.25 million with another $750,000 in incentives, according to ESPN.

Dorsey, though, still believes McCoy has something left in the tank at age 31. He had 54.5 sacks in nine seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him third overall out of the University of Oklahoma in 2010.

"With regards to his ability to play the game of football, he can still play," Dorsey said.

In March, the Browns signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson as an unrestricted free agent to a three-year, $37 million deal, which includes $21 million guaranteed. Projected to start alongside nose tackle Larry Ogunjobi, Richardson plays the same three-technique position as McCoy. Still, Dorsey is entertaining the idea of assembling a prominent defensive tackle rotation.

Asked if signing Richardson to a lucrative contract would preclude him from landing McCoy, Dorsey said, "We’re going to turn over every rock, and let’s just see what happens. I mean, it’s just a visit."

It could be much more than a visit if the two sides hit it off and have a similar salary in mind. The Browns will be the first team McCoy visits as a free agent.

He already knows their new offensive coordinator. Todd Monken recently revealed he gave McCoy a positive review when the front office asked for a scouting report.

"I think a lot of Gerald. Gerald has had a tremendous career and was an outstanding football player for us," Monken, the offensive coordinator for the Bucs the past three seasons, said Wednesday after the fifth practice of organized team activities. "He’s a great person."

On the way?

Dorsey said he and running back Duke Johnson haven't talked. Johnson's agent requested a trade in March, and the player has yet to participate in the team's voluntary offseason workout program, which began April 1.

Dorsey echoed the same expectation coach Freddie Kitchens has stated: the Browns anticipate Johnson will attend their mandatory minicamp June 4-6.

"Yeah, it’s mandatory," Dorsey said.

Hype man

Former Browns three-time Pro Bowl return man Josh Cribbs fired up the fans who attended the tailgate by praising the talented roster built by Dorsey.

"It's going to end with a championship," Cribbs told the crowd. "I know you won't rest as loyal fans until we bring a championship home. That's [the team's] job, and they're going to get it done."

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.