FORT WORTH, TEXAS — If Jordan Spieth is going to end a victory drought that's approaching two years, the three-time major winner picked a good place to give himself a chance.

Spieth opened with a 5-under 65 at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial on Thursday in his second Texas homecoming in three weeks — coming off his best finish of the season at the PGA Championship — and trailed Tony Finau by 1 shot. Roger Sloan joined Spieth in the tie for second.

Back when he was collecting trophies regularly three years ago, Spieth won on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan, and that was between a pair of second-place finishes in Fort Worth. So when it comes to feeling good about his game, Spieth's in the right place, just a few miles from his hometown of Dallas.

But the former Texas Longhorn didn't necessarily have to be here, a week after tying for third at the PGA for his first top 20 this season.

"I didn't put it above or below any other week," said Spieth, whose last victory was the 2017 British Open. "I know my game has been progressing. I've been saying that for the last month or six weeks or so. Results just end up coming when I actually start playing better golf. Simply put, that's just what I've been doing."

Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 74 with four bogeys on the back nine.

The other four players from the top 10 in the field also were over par: No. 7 Francesco Molinari (1-over 71), eighth-ranked Bryson DeChambeau (72), No. 9 Xander Schauffele (76) and 10th-ranked Rickie Fowler (74).

Finau, who hasn't finished higher than 60th in three tournaments since tying for fifth at the Masters, had five birdies over seven holes before closing with five straight pars. His best Colonial finish was a tie for 19th in his debut four years ago.

LPGA Tour



Bronte Law chipped in for eagle on the par-5 third hole and shot a 6-under 65 for a share of the lead in the Pure Silk Championship with Anna Nordqvist and Jennifer Song in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Law added a birdie on the par-4 seventh — the Englishwoman's 16th hole in a bogey-free round at windy Kingsmill Resort.

Song birdied all three par 5s in her bogey-free round in the final event before the U.S. Women's Open next week at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

Nordqvist rallied after bogeying No. 3. The Swede birdied Nos. 7, 9 and 10 and 13-16.

European Tour



Coming off his best finish at a major, Matt Wallace shot a 4-under 67 and was 1 stroke off the first-round lead at the start of his defense of the Made In Denmark event on the European Tour in Farso, Denmark.

Edoardo Molinari, Alejandro Canizares and English trio Tom Murray, Matthew Southgate and Paul Waring shared the lead after opening with 66s at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Wallace was well placed in a five-way tie for sixth place after continuing the form he showed in finishing third at the PGA Championship at Bethpage last week.