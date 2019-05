BASEBALL

Tournament Scoreboard

Thursday's Results

Hudson Division I District Final



Walsh Jesuit 12, Hudson 3

Akron/Barberton Division I District Final



Brunswick 5, Firestone 0

North Canton Division I District Final



Jackson 4, North Canton Hoover 3 (8)

Baldwin Wallace Division I District Final



Cleveland St. Ignatius 3, North Royalton 2

Strongsville Division I District Final

Amherst Steele 4, Lakewood St. Edward 3

Medina Division IV District Final



Hillsdale 10, Lake Center Christian 0

Scoring Summaries

North Canton Division I District Final

JACKSON 4, NORTH CANTON HOOVER 3 (8)



Hoover;;010;;001;;10;;—;;3;;9;;1

Jackson;;002;;000;;11;;—;;4;;10;;0

(Two outs when winning run scored)

Batteries—Bucher, Maurer (6) and Wilson; Johnson, Jones (6) and Wright. W—Jones. L—Maurer. Save—None. HR—None.

Notes: Hoover: Ledger single, double, run; Auman 2 singles, 2 RBI; Tornow 2 singles, run; Salinsa double; Ashby double, RBI. Jackson: Taylor 2 singles, run, 2 RBI; Feucht 3 singles, run; Hicks double.

Hudson Division I District Final

WALSH JESUIT 12, HUDSON 3



Hudson;;100;;011;;0;;—;;3;;4;;3

Walsh;;160;;203;;X;;—;;12;;10;;3

Batteries—Tallman, McClure (2), Wiley (3), Samuel (4), Whitman (5) and Gedeon; Kahook and S. Kaczmar. W—Kahook, 7-1. L—Tallman. Save—None. HR—None.

Records: Hudson 23-5; Walsh Jesuit 25-3.

Notes: Hudson: Pacsi 2 singles, RBI; Ulrich single, run. Walsh: Vaccaro 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Stahl double, RBI; H. Kaczmar 2 singles, 2 runs; S. Kaczmar 2 singles, run, RBI; Qadri single, run, RBI; Stern 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Medina Division IV District Final

HILLSDALE 10, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 0

LCC ;;000;;00;;—;;0;;4;;2

Hillsdale ;;220;;15;;—;;10;;10;;0

Batteries—Starcher, Underation (4) and Price; Luikart and Betson. W—Luikart. L—Starcher. Save—None. HR—Hillsdale: Luikart.

Records: Lake Center Christian 16-11; Hillsdale 25-2.

Tournament Schedule

May 30



Louisville Division I Regional

(At Louisville High School)

Brunswick vs. Mentor-Mayfield winner, 2 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit vs. Jackson, 5 p.m.

Sandusky/Bowling Green Division I Regional

(At Bowling Green State University)

Perrysburg-Sylvania Southview winner vs. Sandusky District winner, 5 p.m.

(At Cuyahoga Community College West)

Cleveland St. Ignatius vs. Amherst Steele, 5 p.m.

Hudson Division II Regional

(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Tallmadge vs. Cleveland Benedictine, 2 p.m.

Gilmour Academy vs. Poland Seminary, 5 p.m.

Massillon Division III Regional

(At Massillon High School)

Waynedale vs. Kirtland, 2 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, 5 p.m.

Strongsville Division IV Regional

(At Strongsville High School)

New Middletown Springfield-Warren JFK winner vs. Vienna Mathews, 2 p.m.

Hillsdale (25-2) vs. Clyde District winner, 5 p.m.

May 31



Louisville Division I Regional Final



(At Louisville High School)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Sandusky/Bowling Green Division I Regional Final

(At Cuyahoga Community College West)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Hudson Division II Regional Final



(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Massillon Division III Regional Final



(At Massillon High School)

Waynedale-Kirtland winner vs. Canton Central Catholic-Ashtabula Edgewood winner, 5 p.m.

Strongsville Division IV Regional Final



(At Strongsville High School)

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Tournament Scoreboard

Thursday's Results

Akron Division IV Regional



Hillsdale 7, Bristol 1

Monreville 15, McDonald 3

Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

Akron Division I Regional Final



(At University of Akron)

Louisville (24-4) vs. Solon (16-7), noon

Clyde Division I Regional Final



(At Clyde High School)

Perrysburg (17-6) vs. Elyria (17-4), noon

Akron Division II Regional Final



(At Firestone Stadium)

Crestwood (16-8) vs. Poland Seminary (28-0), noon

Akron Division IV Regional Final



(At Firestone Stadium)

Hillsdale (17-5), vs. Monroeville (23-4), 3 p.m.