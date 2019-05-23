TRACK AND FIELD

Austintown Fitch Division II Regional

CVCA senior Tre Tucker will return to next week's state meet to defend his Division II long jump title. Tucker leaped 21-7¾ to win the boys long jump and claim 10 points for the Royals on the first day of competition Thursday at the Austintown Fitch Division II regional.

Austin Hinzman and Jimmie Painter of Coventry finished second and third, respectively, and advanced with a top-four finish.

In the only running events finals, St. Vincent-St. Mary won the girls 3,200-meter relay and Woodridge won the boys. Theresa Hagey, Emily Bame, Natalie Tobin and Nina Zraik just beat out Beaumont to win the girls race for the Irish. The St. V-M boys qualified for the state meet in the 3,200 by finishing fourth, two seconds behind the Bulldogs' Micah Blair, Ryan Kiley, Braden Whited and Zayd Elkurd's winning time of 8:08.57.

BASEBALL

Hillsdale 10, Lake Center Christian 0

Ohio's fourth-ranked Division IV team used the long ball and 10 hits to knock Lake Center Christian from the Medina Division IV district with a run-rule win at Medina High School. The Falcons (25-2) will face the winner of the Clyde District next week in the Strongsville regional.

Jay Luikart hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to put the Falcons up 2-0. He added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to make it 5-0. Luikart also pitched five scoreless innings, surrendering just four singles to the Tigers (16-11).