JANAY BASS

Archbishop Hoban, track and field



Bass, a junior, won a Division I district title at North Canton Hoover by placing first in the 400 meters in 58.29 seconds and took third in the 200 in 25.96. She advanced to this week’s regional meet at Austintown Fitch in both events.

JOE DURKEE

Firestone, baseball



Durkee, a senior left-hander, helped propel City Series champion Firestone (22-8) into a Division I district championship game by pitching back-to-back complete games. He struck out seven, and allowed one earned run, six hits and three walks in a 3-2 victory over host Wooster in a sectional final, and then struck out four and allowed no earned runs, seven hits and two walks in a 2-1 win over Medina in a district semifinal at Barberton.

BRYCE HOLT

Revere, baseball



Holt, a senior, collected 10 hits and scored four runs to help Revere go 4-2 in a recent six-game stretch. He hit two home runs and two doubles and had nine RBI during the span as Revere earned wins over Wadsworth, Manchester, Southeast and Field, and lost to Tallmadge and Chagrin Falls. The wins over Southeast and Chagrin Falls were in the Division II sectional tournament.

HENRY KACZMAR

Walsh Jesuit, baseball



Kaczmar, a freshman, went 3-for-3 with two singles and a home run and scored three runs to help host Walsh defeat Stow 10-0 in five innings in a Division I sectional final. He then hit a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead Walsh to a 2-1 win over Solon in a district semifinal at Hudson.

SYDNIE WOLF

Ellet, softball



Wolf, a senior, pitched a two-hitter, struck out five and walked one to lead Ellet to a 6-1 win over Firestone in the City Series postseason final at Firestone Stadium. She also had three hits and scored one run as Ellet won its 19th City Series postseason title in a row. Wolf finished the season 9-5 with a .459 batting average, 26 RBI and 29 runs scored.

Note: Coaches or athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes for the High School Spotlight. Nominations should be emailed to bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com by Monday at noon and include athlete’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and a color picture (JPEG).