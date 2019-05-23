CC Sabathia's ailing right knee landed him on the 10-day injured list Thursday, although the New York Yankees don't expect the star lefty to be sidelined for long.

Sabathia has right knee inflammation, a problem he's been dealing with for a long time.

"This is something we know we're going to face at different times throughout the year with CC," manager Aaron Boone said, "so hopefully it's just something that we can knock out quickly and hopefully just miss a turn."

Sabathia pitched five innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night and complained about knee soreness after allowing five runs and six hits.

"It's just hard to land," he said. "It's like a shooting pain goes through every time that I land. So it makes it hard to finish my pitches."

The 38-year-old Sabathia said he started feeling knee pain "a few starts ago" but was hopeful a cortisone shot and a few days rest would keep him off the IL.

"I'll probably take some time just to get the medicine in there and let it kind of work its magic," he said. "I'm not concerned. I've dealt with this before and the medicine has worked. The braces work. So I feel pretty good."

Done for the year

The New York Mets say slugger Yoenis Cespedes is expected to miss the entire season after having ankle surgery.

The Mets said the 33-year-old Cespedes had the operation Thursday.

The team announced Monday that the oft-injured outfielder had broken his right ankle in an accident on his ranch.

Cespedes hadn't played this season while recovering from surgery on both heels. The two-time All-Star played just 38 games last year.

Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said this week the team was told Saturday night that Cespedes sustained multiple ankle fractures on his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where the club's spring training complex is located.

Around the bases

The Boston Red Sox put right-hander Tyler Thornburg (right hip) on the 10-day injured list and recalled Travis Lakins from Triple-A Pawtucket. ... The Baltimore Orioles optioned outfielder Joey Rickard to Triple-A Norfolk and planned to activate outfielder Keon Broxton, who was acquired Wednesday from the Mets. ... The Mets placed infielders Robinson Cano (quad) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) on the injured list can recalled Luis Guillorme and Ryan O'Rourke from Triple-A Syracuse.