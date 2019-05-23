TRACK AND FIELD

UA, KSU at East prelims



Several University Akron and Kent State athletes qualified for the NCAA Championships with performances Friday at Hodges Stadium on the campus of University of North Florida in Jacksonville. The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin June 4 in Austin, Texas.

UA's Jordan Latimer advanced with a fifth-place finish in the men's long jump at 25-4. Kent State's Samory Fraga also advanced in the long jump, finishing ninth (25-0).

Akron's Matthew Ludwig and Matthew Keim and Kent State's Christian Champen advanced in the men's pole vault. Ludwig tied for first with a best jump of 17-5, and Keim recorded a personal best at the same height. Champen's best jump was 17-1.