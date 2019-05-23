CLEVELAND – Another day, another ugly, low-scoring loss for the Indians.

Adam Plutko struggled to keep the ball in the ballpark and the Indians' sluggish lineup trudged through yet another slow showing in a 7-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night. It marked the Indians' fourth consecutive loss, dropping their record to 25-24.

Plutko, coming off a strong season debut, was roughed up from the get-go. Tommy Pham, Avisail Garcia and Willy Adames all slugged solo home runs off Plutko within the first two innings.

Those three swings proved to be enough to down the Indians on Thursday night. The Rays later put the game out of reach in the sixth.

And, the hit that did it was a painful one for Indians left fielder Oscar Mercado. With two runners on, Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier laced a ball to the gap in left-center field. Mercado and center fielder Leonys Martin both raced for it. As they neared each other, both ended up sliding but couldn't avoid a collision. Mercado received the brunt of it, appearing to take a knee to the midsection. With Mercado down and Martin slow to get up, Kiermaier turned it into a three-run, inside-the-park home run to put the Ray sup 6-0. After Oliver Perez entered the game in relief of Plutko, Pham added an RBI single to push the Rays' lead to 7-0.

Plutko finished with seven earned runs on 12 hits allowed to go with three strikeouts.

Mercado later left the game, and the club announced he had been diagnosed with a right hip contusion.

Jordan Luplow doubled home two runs in the bottom half of the inning, the only noise to come out of an otherwise silent offense Thursday night.

