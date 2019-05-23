State boys tennis tournament scouting box

When: Friday and Saturday.

Where: If the weather is nice, the tournament will be held at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. If it rains, tennis players will move to indoors to compete at two facilities: South Regency Tennis and Fitness Center in Miamisburg and Camargo Racquet Club in Cincinnati.

Schedule: Competition begins both days at 9 a.m. with Division I and Division II singles matches. Double teams in both divisions will follow.

Area Division I state qualifiers

Singles: Logan Langovsky, Green, Jr.; Cyprien Voisvenel, Jackson, Sr.

Doubles: Ben Cors, Soph. and Caleb Miller, Fr., of Walsh Jesuit; Bobby Thomas, Sr., and Alex Drewes, Sr., of Jackson; Jacob Wood, Jr., and Matt Warburton, Sr., of North Canton Hoover.

Coaches: Mike DiAntonio, Green, Louis Thomas of Jackson, Ryan Shaffer of North Canton Hoover and Rocco Cona of Walsh Jesuit.

Notebook: No area player advanced to the Division II state tournament. Langovsky and Voisvenel finished third and fourth, respectively, in the Division I singles district tournament last week at Springside Racquet & Fitness Club to punch their ticket to Mason. Wadsworth native Nate Day, a Cleveland St. Ignatius sophomore, also is in the state singles tournament after placing fifth at Springside. Cors and Miller received a nod to the state tournament by finishing second in the Division I doubles district tournament to Charlie Joranko and Ben Martin of Hunting Valley University School. Thomas and Drewes were third at the district tournament in doubles and Wood and Warburton finished fourth. Chas Norman of University School won the singles district title.

— Compiled by Michael Beaven