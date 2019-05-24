TRACK & FIELD

BOYS

AUSTINTOWN DIVISION I REGIONAL



(At Austintown-Fitch High School)

(Top four relays and top four individuals advance to State Tournament)

Team Results: 1. Solon 67; 2. Twinsburg 55; 3. Massillon 40; 4. Hudson 38; 5. Canton McKinley 34; 6. (tie) GlenOak 28, Shaker Heights 28; 8. Stow 26; 9. Bedford 24; 10. (tie) Mentor 21, Wooster 21; 12. (tie) Madison 20, Brecksville 20; 14. Nordonia 19.5; 15. (tie) Warren Howland 16, Jackson 16; 17. Chardon 15; 18. Lake 14; 19. (tie) University School 3, Cleveland Heights 13; 21. Mayfield 12; 22. (tie) Boardman 11, Euclid 11; 24. (tie) Warren Harding 10, Brush 10; 26. Mentor Lake Catholic 8; 27. (tie) Geneva 7, Austintown-Fitch 7; 29. (tie) Louisville 6, Canfield 6; 31. Perry 5.5; 32. (tie) Aurora 5, Kent Roosevelt 5; 34. (tie) Walsh Jesuit 4, Painesville Riverside 4; 36. (tie) Archbishop Hoban 3, North 3, Glenville 3, Barberton 3, North Canton Hoover 3, Kenston 3; 42. Firestone 2; 43. (tie) Alliance 1, Maple Heights 1.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Parries (Solon) 11.10; 2. Ballard (Massillon) 11.16; 3. Hines (Warren Howland); 4. Broyles (Massillon) 11.28. 200: 1. Parries (Solon) 22.11; 2. Roberts (Solon); 3. Johnson (Twinsburg) 22.43; 4. Broyles (Massillon) 22.54. 400: 1. McKnight (Chardon) 48.76; 2. Robinson (Twinsburg) 48.78; 3. Banks (Nordonia) 49.72; 4. Sommer (Stow) 49.85. 800: 1. Wilson (Wooster) 1:55.62; 2. Anzaldi (Stow) 1:55.76; 3. Young (Solon); 4. Lay (Hudson) 1:55.97. 1,600: 1. Manley (Hudson) 4:17.91; 2. Moore (Lake) 4:18.60; 3. Kozlowski (Mentor); 4. Duffett (Shaker Heights). 3,200: 1. Mauri (Warren Howland) 9:03.63; 2. Iler (University School); 3. Copploe (Canfield); 4. Beucler (Hudson) 9:18.86. 110 hurdles: 1. Tabler (Canton McKinley) 14.47; 2. Smith (Bedford); 3. Finney (Solon); 4. Glass (Kent Roosevelt) 14.91. 300 hurdles: 1. Tabler (Canton McKinley) 38.31; 2. Sledge (Warren Harding); 3. Elder (Louisville); 4. Aldredge (Aurora) 38.47. Long jump: 1. Easter (Twinsburg) 24-4.5; 2. Hairston (Mentor Lake Catholic); 3. Hunt (Lake); 4. Sherlock (Mayfield). High jump: 1. Harper (Wooster) 6-9; 2. Harrison (Shaker Heights); 3. Easter (Twinsburg) 6-7; 4. Miller (Solon). Shot Put: 1. Landis (Madison) 61-0.50; 2. Woliver (Stow) 56-1.75; 3. Taylor (Geneva); 4. Tramontano (Mayfield). Discus: 1. Landis (Madison) 195-06; 2. Watson (Brecksville) 185-11; 3. Johnson (Solon) 172-05; 4. Woliver (Stow) 153-08. 400 relay: 1. Massillon (Broyles, Boles, Ballard, Wilson-Lamp) 41.947; 2. Solon; 3. Cleveland Heights; 4. Bedford. 800 relay: 1. Massillon (Broyles, Clark, Ballard, Wilson-Lamp) 1:27.26; 2. GlenOak (Arrington, Snyder, Sarris, Contrucci) 1:29.17; 3. Cleveland Heights; 4. Twinsburg (Glenn, Yarbrough, Robinson, Johnson) 1:29.42. 1,600 relay: 1. Bedford (Smith, Clark, Fouche, Holmes) 3:22.85; 2. GlenOak (Meister, Contrucci, Knoch, Sarris) 3:23.89; 3. Canton McKinley (Reinhard, Hunter, Black, Tabler) 3:24.19; 4. Chardon. 3,200 relay: 1. Hudson (Lay, Good, Beucler, Manley) 7:51.25; 2. Mentor; 3. Shaker Heights; 4. Jackson (McAuliffe, Regas, Seymour, Akers) 8:00.77. Pole vault: 1. Yates (Twinsburg) 14-0; 2. Biss (Jackson) 13-8; 3. Hickin (Brecksville) 13-4; 4. Laskey (University School).

AMHERST DIVISION I REGIONAL



(At Amherst Steele High School)

(Top four relays and top four individuals advance to State Tournament)

Team Results: 1. Strongsville 67; 2. Tol. Whitmer 59; 3. Cle. St. Ignatius 52; 4. Medina 39; 5. Sandusky 34; 6. Tol. St. Francis De Sales 32; 7. Rocky River 28; 8. Lexington 25; 9. Ashland 22; 10. (tie) Avon 19, Bay Village Bay 19; 12. (tie) Elyria 18, Highland 18; 14. Lakewood 16; 15. Mansfield Senior 14; 16. Lakewood St. Edward 13.5; 17. Brunswick 13; 18. (tie) Avon 12, Norwalk 12; 18. (tie) Sylvania Southview 12, Berea-Midpark 12; 22. Lima Shawnee 11; 23. (tie) Tol. Rogers 10, Copley 10; 25. (tie) Fremont Ross 9, Olmsted Falls 9; 27. (tie) Clyde 8, North Royalton 8, Defiance 8, Bowsher 8, Springfield 8. 32. Loraine 5; 33. Perrysburg 4.5; 34. (tie) Westlake 4, Sylvania Northview 4, Anthony Wayne 4; 37. (tie) Buckeye 3, Tol. Start 3, Wadsworth 3; 40. (tie) Bowling Green 2, Amherst Steele 2; 42. Celina 1.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Gillette (Strongsville) 10.87; 2. Wimberly (Whitmer); 3. Green (Lexington); 4. Ford (Lima Shawnee). 200: 1. Gillette (Strongsville) 21.61; 2. Green (Lexington); 3. Ford (Lima Shawnee); 4. Lambert (Avon Lake). 400: 1. Kelly (Medina) 48.47; 2. Stewart (Sandusky); 3. Koviak (Clyde); 4. Clinton (Lorain). 800: 1. Foster (Rogers) 1:52.29; 2. Johnston (Lexington); 3. Custer (Medina) 1:53.60; 4. Mott (Strongsville) 1:54.74. 1,600: 1. Slyepkan (Bay Village Bay) 4:18.92; 2. Saul (St. Ignatius); 3. Harbaughg (Copley) 4:21.16; 4. Hammer (Southview). 3,200: 1. Harris (Whitmer) 9:11.04; 2. Bronson (Defiance); 3. Conway (St. Edward); 4. Zucca (St. Ignatius). 110 hurdles: 1. Gladieux (Whitmer) 14.19; 2. Wetula (St. Ignatius); 3. Hannah (Lakewood) 4. Fragnoli (Highland) 14.70. 300 hurdles: 1. Hannah (Lakewood) 37.39; 2. Gladieux (Whitmer); 3. Daniel (Brunswick) 38.66; 4. Wetula (St. Ignatius). Long jump: 1. Grose (Mansfield Senior) 22-10.5; 2. Ford (Springfield); 3. Quinn (Southview); 4. Johnson (Sandusky). High jump: 1. Aske (Strongsville) 6-04; 2. Belcher (Bowsher); 3. Juergens (Olmsted Falls); 4. Hill (Rocky River). Shot Put: 1. Shoaf (Rocky River) 60-08.5; 2. Leroux (Norwalk); 3. Wirtz (Avon Lake); 4. Burling (Fremont Ross). Discus: 1. Shoaf (Rocky River) 170-07; 2. Svec (Avon); 3. Rimac (Brunswick) 163-01; 4. Wirtz (Avon Lake). 400 relay: 1. Strongsville (Griffin, Anderson, Malczewski, Gillette) 42.27; 2. St. Ignatius; 3. Elyria; 4. St. Francis. 800 relay: 1. St. Francis (Russell, Craig, Krause, Bumphis) 1:27.21; 2. Elyria; 3. Sandusky; 4. Medina (Kelly, Hutz, Yanky, Kelly) 1:29.21. 1,600 relay: 1. Strongsville (Malczewski, Mott, Gillette, Anderson ) 3:19.52; 2. Medina (C. Kelly, Hutz, Custer, M. Kelly) 3:20.04; 3. Sandusky; 4. St. Francis. 3,200 relay: 1. Ashland (Boyer, Arimi, Hawley, Mendenhall) 7:50.42; 2. Strongsville; 3. St. Ignatius; 4. Bay Pole vault: 1. Young (Whitmer) 15-00; 2. Drtellishak (St. Ignatius); 3. Rohr (Ashland); 4. Muchewicz (Berea Midpark).

PERRY DIVISION III REGIONAL



(At Perry High School)

(Top four relays and top four individuals advance to State Tournament)

Team Results: 1. East Canton 66; 2. Gilmour Academy 59; 3. Columbiana Crestview 52; 4. McDonald 39; 5. New Middletown Springfield 31; 6. Badger 27; 7. Wellsville 26; 8. Newcomerstown 24; 9. Independence 22; 10. Shadyside 21; 11. Mogadore 20.5; 12. Cleveland Villa-Angela St. Joseph 14; 13. (tie) Lutheran East, Berlin Collins Western Reserve 13, United 13; 16. (tie) Berlin Hiland 11, Rootstown 11, Youngtown Valley Christian 11; 19. (tie) Cuyahoga Heights 10, Mineral Ridge 10, Liberty 10, Hannibel River 10, Mapleton 10; 24. Dalton 9.5; 25. (tie) Garfield Heights Trinity 9, Warren JFK 9, Garaway 9, Columbiana 9; 29. (tie) Strasburg-Franklin 8, Windham 8; 31. (tie) St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Newbury 7, Norwayne 7, Oberlin 7; 35. Lordstown 6; 36. (tie) Buckeye Trail 5, Canton Central Catholic 5; 38. (tie) Columbia 4, Tusky Central Catholic 4, Hillsdale 4; 41. (tie) Rittman 3, Maplewood 3, Smithville 3; 44. (tie) Mathews 2, Richmond Heights 2, Caldwell 2, Shenandoah 2, Jackson-Milton 2; 49. (tie) Steubenville Catholic Central 1, Heartland Christian 1.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Wright (Wellsville) 10.70; 2. Walker (New Middletown Springfield); 3. Rodgers (Gilmour Academy); 4. Paige (Valley Christian). 200: 1. Wright (Wellsville) 21.81; 2. Huff (Columbiana Crestview); 3. Walker (New Middletown Springfield); 4. Likens (Warren JFK). 400: 1. Liberty (Stredrick, Burgess, Cizmar, Matlock) 43.53; 2. Columbiana Crestview; 3. Garfield Heights Trinity; 4. Youngstown Valley Christian. 800: 1. Hemphill (East Canton) 1:56.77; 2. Diemer (Gilmour Academy); 3. Willoughby (Strasburg-Franklin); 4. Newell-Owens (East Canton). 1,600: 1. Stewart (Shadyside) 4:22.41; 2. Snellenberger (East Canton); 3. Clark (Gilmour Academy); 4. Rupe (McDonald). 3,200: 1. Roberts (Mapleton) 9:32.92; 2. Clark (Gilmour Academy); 3. Hopkins (Badger); 4. Shrock (Garaway). 110 hurdles: 1. Klug (Shadyside) 15.42; 2. Hahn (United); 3. Klug (Shadyside); 4. Greathouse (Badger); 3. . 300 hurdles: 1. Kerr (Mogadore) 38.63; 2. Greathouse (Badger); 3. Garretson (Newcomerstown); 4. Gray (Hiland). Long jump: 1. Charleston (Gilmour Academy) 22-2; 2. Miller (Berlin Collins Western Reserve); 3. Wright (Wellsville); 4. Huff (Columbiana Crestview). High jump: 1. Schoeneman (East Canton); 2. Blevins (Windham); 3. Howell (Berlin Hiland); 4. King (Buckeye Trail). Shot Put: 1. Perry (Columbiana Crestview) 58-09.00; 2. Chiclowe (Mineral Ridge); 3. Gray (McDonald); 4. Henry (Berlin Collins Western Reserve). Discus: 1. Gray (McDonald) 179-2; 2. Carpenter (Rootstown) 161-2; 3. Artrip (Independence) 156-10; 4. Janowicz (Canton Central Catholic). 400 relay: 1. Liberty (Stredrick, Burgess, Cizmar, Matlock); 2. Columbiana Crestview; 3. Garfield Heights Trinity; 4. Youngstown Valley Christian. 800 relay: 1. Columbiana Crestview (Yanssens, Powell, Huff, Meredith) 1:28.27; 2. New Middletown Springfield; 3. East Canton; 4. Cleveland Villa-Angela St. Joseph. 1,600 relay: 1. East Canton (vacco, Suntheimer, Hemphill, Newell-Owens) 3:24.05; 2. Gilmour Academy; 3. Badger; 4. Lutheran East. 3,200 relay: 1. East Canton (Hemphill, Newell-Owens, Martino, Snellenberger) 7:58.89; 2. Gilmour Academy; 3. McDonald; 4. Dalton. Pole Vault: 1. H. Garretson (Newcomerstown) 15-0; 2. D. Garretson (Newcomerstown); 3. Artrip (Independence); 4. Wolff (Cuyahoga Heights).

GIRLS

AUSTINTOWN DIVISION I REGIONAL



(At Austintown-Fitch High School)

(Top four relays and top four individuals advance to State Tournament)

Team Results: 1. Twinsburg 76; 2. Mentor 65.5; 3. Solon 55; 4. Euclid 33; 5. Bedford 31; 6. Hudson 27; 7. (tie) Louisville 23, Chardon 23; 9. (tie) Cleveland St. Joseph Academy 22, GlenOak 22; 11. Geneva 21.5; 12. Perry 16.5; 13. (tie) Austintown-Fitch 16, Cuyahoga Falls 16, Massillon 16; 16. Firestone 15; 17. (tie) North Canton Hoover 14, Green 14; 19. (tie) Shaker Heights 12, Jackson 12; 21. Aurora 11.5; 22. (tie) Kenston 10, Wooster 10, Niles McKinley 10, Stow 10, Mayfield 10, Lake 10; 28. (tie) Willoughby South 8, Nordonia 8; 30. Archbishop Hoban 7; 31. (tie) Revere 6, Cleveland Heights 6; 33. (tie) Boardman 5, Painesville Riverside 5, Maple Heights 5; 36. Walsh Jesuit 4; 37. (tie) Brecksville 3, Warren Howland 3; 39. Eastlake North 1.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Floriea (Mentor) 12.02; 2. Bussey (Twinsburg) 12.05; 3. Clinkscale (Niles McKinley); 4. Willis (Twinsburg) 12.42. 200: 1. Floriea (Mentor) 24.25; 2. Bussey (Twinsburg) 24.48; 3. Granger (Bedford); 4. Willis (Twinsburg) 25.24. 400: 1. Robinson (Twinsburg) 54.89; 2. Cain (Euclid); 3. Ross (Euclid); 4. Oriani (Chardon). 800: 1. Howell (Solon) 2:09.34; 2. Nieset (Chardon); 3. Joy (Geneva); 4. Dudley (Cuyahoga Falls) 2:14.85. 1,600: 1. Howell (Solon) 5:01.93; 2. Beucler (Hudson) 5:08.82; Kiko (Louisville); 4. Selent (Chardon). 3,200: 1. Gang (Green) 10:51.37; 2. Istnick (Jackson) 10:53.56; 3. Blaszak (Shaker Heights); 4. Allen (Cleveland St. Joseph Academy). 100 hurdles: 1. Welch (Massillon) 14.41; 2. Conti (Mayfield); 3. Crump (Euclid); 4. McFall (Maple Heights). 300 hurdles: 1. Ngozi (Solon) 44.27; 2. Grimm (Stow) 44.99; 3. Morman (Cleveland Heights); 4. Marquess (Lake) 46.35. Long jump: 1. Floriea (Mentor) 18-7; 2. Rozier (GlenOak) 17-4; 3. Davis (North Canton Hoover) 16-11.50; 4. Tincher (Aurora) 16-9.50. High jump: 1. Stecker (Hudson) 5-8; 2. Lanese (Mentor); 3. Mendenhall (Willoughby South); 4. Logar (Painesville Riverside). Shot Put: 1. Hunter (Bedford) 40-6.75; 2. Kinsley (Hoover); 3. Ramsey (Revere) 39-9; 4. Pesicka (Cle. St. Joseph Academy). Discus: 1. Baith (Firestone) 149-5; 2. Hunter (Bedford); 3. Pesicka (Cleveland St. Joseph Academy); 4. Huffman (Wooster) 127-5. 400 relay: 1. Kenston (Randall, Patrick, Gabram, Myles) 48.43; 2. Twinsburg (McDonald, Thornton, Johnson, Willis) 48.48; 3. Austintown-Fitch; 4. Perry (Gozdan, Fisher, Destefano, Anthony) 49.00. 800 relay: 1. Twinsburg (Willis, Myles, Bussey, Robinson) 1:38.78; 2. Euclid; 3. Geneva; 4. Cuyahoga Falls (Blake, Lowe, Brustoski, Dudley) 1:43.80. 1,600 relay: 1. Twinsburg (Myles, Henderson, Bussey, Robinson) 3:50.06; 2. Mentor; 3. Solon; 4. Geneva. 3,200 relay: 1. Louisville (Gibson, Pukys, Cole, Kiko) 9:17.26; 2. Mentor; 3. Solon; 4. Chardon. Pole vault: 1. Skelly (Austintown-Fitch) 11-4; 2. Coghill (Nordonia) 11-0; 3. Henderson (Aurora) 11-0; 4. Brown (Wooster) 11-0.

AMHERST DIVISION I REGIONAL



(At Amherst Steele High School)

(Top four relays and top four individuals advance to State Tournament)

Team Results: 1. Medina 67; 2. Brunswick 54; 3. Perrysburg 39; 4. Avon 37; 5. (tie) Strongsville 32, Tol. Start 32, Wadsworth 32; 8. (tie) Highland 29, Fremont Ross 29; 10. Rocky River Magnificat 28; 11. Notre Dame Academy 27; 12. (tie) Amherste Steele 26, Berea-Midpark 26; 14. (tie) Anthony Wayne 25, Copley 25; 16. Lima Senior 18; 17. (tie) Madison Comprehensive 15, Lexington 15; 19. (tie) Columbiana 11, Avon Lake 11; 21. Findlay 10; 22. Rocky River 9; 23. (tie) Tol. Whitmer 8, Lorain 8, Bay Village Bay 8, Olmsted Falls 8, Sylvania Southview 8; 28. Westlake 7; 29. (tie) Springfield 6, Sandusky 6; 31. Ashland 4; 32. Elyria 2.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Hooks (Amherst Steele) 12.20; 2. Mulligan (Perrysburg); 3. Flynn (Avon); 4. Fizer (Start). 200: 1. Hooks (Amherste Steele) 24.95; 2. Merrill (Southview); 3. Mulligan (Perrysburg); 4. Cobb (Strongsville) 25.69. 400: 1. Shurelds (Lima Senior) 57.39; 2. Schneider (Anthony Wayne); 3. Sturdivant (Sandusky); 4. Huff (Madison Comprehensive). 800: 1. Henning (Medina) 2:13.11; 2. Bush (Magnificat); 3. Suttman (Medina) 2:15.93; 4. Shaffer (Wadsworth) 2:16.66. 1,600: 1. Keller (Medina) 4:54.07; 2. Kenne (Highland) 4:55.08; 3. Bardwell (Brunswick) 5:01.13; 4. Halfhill (Lexington). 3,200: 1. Kenne (Highland) 10:32.59; 2. Mick (Notre Dame); 3. Bardwell (Brunswick) 10:47.74; 4. Vining (Notre Dame). 110 hurdles: 1.Moehling (Perrysburg) 14.72; 2. Dente (Copley) 15.19; 3. Filote (Highland) 15.25; 4. Davis (Copley) 15.37. 300 hurdles: 1. Chambers (Magnificat) 43.69; 2. Francis (Perrysburg); 3. Ermakov (Berea Midpark); 4. Poteat (Notre Dame). Long jump: 1. Flynn (Avon) 17-11; 2. Rickson (Bay); 3. Kingsley (Berea Midpark); 4. Lindsey (Fremont Ross). High jump: 1. Lesniak (Strongsville) 5-08; 2. Layne (Findlay); 3. Rollins (Springfield); 4. Watson (Fremont). Shot Put: 1. Daly (Brunswick) 42-08; 2. Lumpkin (Avon Lake); 3. Radcliffe (Avon); 4. Boes (Columbian). Discus: 1. Daly (Brunswick) 142-11; 2. Tavanello (Wadsworth) 133-00; 3. Radcliffe (Avon); 4. Boes (Columbian). 400 relay: 1. Start (Ragland, Worthy, Ricks, Fizer) 48.47; 2. Medina (Smith, Blakemore, Anspach, Pankow) 48.57; 3. Strongsville, 4. Fremont Ross. 800 relay: 1. Medina (Smith, Pankow, Anspach, Blakemore) 1:42.33; 2. Start; 3. Wadsworth (Selby, Kurtz, Leopold, Fry) 1:44.93; 4. Rocky River. 1,600 relay: 1. Medina (K. Smith, R. Smith, Dobson, Keller) 3:54.07; 2. Brunswick (Craddock, Toomey, Bobula, Holden) 3:57.47; 3. Avon; 4. Magnificat. 3,200 relay: 1. Medina (Henning, Campbell, Suttman, Keller) 9:08.91; 2. Berea Midpark; 3. Lexington; 4. Notre Dame Academy. Pole vault: 1. Lotarski (Brunswick) 12-06; 2. Moses (Fremont Ross); 3. Sievers (Strongsville) 11-06; 4. Connor (Magnificat).

PERRY DIVISION III REGIONAL



(At Perry High School)

(Top four relays and top four individuals advance to State Tournament)

Team Results: 1. Gilmour Academy 78; 2. Ridgewood 53; 3. McDonald 48; 4. Badger 38; 5. Malvern 34; 6. Rittman 33; 7. Loudonville 22; 8. Canton Central Catholic 21; 9. Cornerstone Christian 20; 10. (tie) Mathews 18, Newton Falls 18, Garaway 18; 13. Rootstown 17; 14. LaBrae 16; 15. (tie) Independence 15, East Canton 15, Bristol 15, Steubenville Catholic Central 15; 19. (tie) United 10, Mogadore 10; 21. (tie) David Anderson 9, Maplewood 9, Cuyahoga Heights 9; 24. (tie) Smithville 8, Fort Frye 8, Hillsdale 8; 27. (tie) Newcomerstown 7, St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Mineral Ridge 7, Bellaire 7; 31. (tie) Mapleton 6, Oberlin 6, Pymatuning Valley 6, East Palestine 6, Buckeye Trail 6; 36. (tie) Columbia 5, Liberty 5, Brookfield 5; 39. New Middletown Springfield 4; 40. (tie) Hannibal River 3, Berlin Collins Western Reserve 3, Dalton 3; 43. (tie) Jackson-Milton 2, Open Door Christian 2, Columbiana 2, Shenandoah 2, Berkshire 2; 48. Conotton Valley 1.

Individual Results

100 meters: 1. Moser (Malvern) 12.12; 2. Ervin (LaBrae); 3. Prater (Ridgewood); 4. Suszek (Cornerstone Christian). 200: 1. Moser (Malvern) 25.09; 2. Ervin (LaBrae); 3. Perez (David Anderson); 4. Suszek (Cornerstone Christian). 400: 1. Suszek (Cornerstone Christian) 56.18; 2. Busic (Rittman); 3. Eberhardt (Canton Central Catholic) 59.89; 4. Olsen (Gilmour Academy). 800: 1. Murphy (Mogadore) 2:19.17; 2. Engle (Gilmour Academy); 3. Wolford (McDonald); 4. Aulet (Mineral Ridge). 1,600: 1. Stanhope (Badger) 5:11.67; 2. Engle (Gilmour Academy); 3. Esper (Independence); 4. Williams (Buckeye Trail). 3,200: 1. Guerra (McDonald) 10:58.43; 2. Stanhope (Badger); 3. Hinkle (Loudonville); 4. Finton (Columbia). 100 hurdles: 1. Prater (Ridgewood) 14.70; 2. Jacobs (Garaway); 3. Henderson (Gilmour Academy); 4. Gottwalt (Ridgewood). 300 hurdles: 1. Jacobs (Garaway) 44.24; 2. Gottwalt (Ridgewood); 3. Kline (Loudonville); 4. Collins (Rittman). Long jump: 1. Prater (Ridgewood) 17-02.50; 2. Kellish (Ridgewood); 3. Corcoran (Gilmour Academy); 4. Drapola (Brookfield). High jump: 1. Tricker (Badger) 5-5.25; 2. Shaffer (Badger); 3. Forbes (Loudonville); 4. Harvey (Pymatuning Valley). Shot Put: 1. Miller (Mathews) 37-11; 2. Barreca (Newton Falls); 3. Fenstermaker (Bristol); 4. Wilson (Liberty). Discus: 1. Barreca (Newton Falls) 124-11.00; 2. Sisouphanh (Rittman); 3. Miller (Mathews); 4. Hobbs (McDonald). 400 relay: 1. Rittman (Weiler, Busic, Gasser, Collins) 49.85; 2. Gilmour Academy; 3. Ridgewood; 4. Mapleton. 800 relay: 1. Rootstown (Kurtz , Dresp , Washington , Atanmo) 1:46.94; 2. Gilmour Academy; 3. Malvern; 4. McDonald. 1,600 relay: 1. Gilmour Academy (Hlifka, Engle, mcNamara, Olsen) 4:01.23; 2. Stebenville Catholic Central; 3. Maplewood; 4. McDonald. 3,200 relay: 1. McDonald (Wolford, Jones, Guerra, Martinelli) 9:40.16; 2. Canton Central Catholic (Kling, Maio, Grillo, Eberhardt); 3. Gilmour Academy; 4. Independence. Pole vault: 1. Pennell (East Canton) 10-09.00; 2. Webb (Fort Frye); 3. Green (Newcomerstown); 4. May (Cuyahoga Heights).

SOFTBALL

Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

Akron Division I Regional Final



(At University of Akron)

Louisville (24-4) vs. Solon (16-7), noon

Akron Division II Regional Final



(At Firestone Stadium)

Crestwood (16-8) vs. Poland Seminary (28-0), noon

Akron Division IV Regional Final



(At Firestone Stadium)

Hillsdale (17-5) vs. Monroeville (23-4), 3 p.m.

BASEBALL

Tournament Schedule

Thursday's Games

Louisville Division I Regional

(At Louisville High School)

Walsh Jesuit vs. Jackson, 2 p.m.

Brunswick vs. Mentor, 5 p.m.

Hudson Division II Regional

(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Tallmadge vs. Cleveland Benedictine, 2 p.m.

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy vs. Poland Seminary, 5 p.m.

Massillon Division III Regional

(At Massillon High School)

Waynedale vs. Kirtland, 2 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Louisville Division I Regional Final



(At Louisville High School)

Brunswick-Mentor winner vs. Walsh Jesuit-Jackson winner, 5 p.m.

Hudson Division II Regional Final



(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Tallmadge-Cleveland Benedictine winner vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy-Poland Seminary winner, 5 p.m.

Massillon Division III Regional Final



(At Massillon High School)

Waynedale-Kirtland winner vs. Canton Central Catholic-Ashtabula Edgewood winner, 5 p.m.