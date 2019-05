GIRLS LACROSSE

Walsh Jesuit 16, Bay Village Bay 15 (OT)

Down by 5 at the half, the Warriors stormed back in the last seven minutes of regulation to force overtime and score a sudden-death goal to win the Division II Region 5 title and advance to the state final four.

Walsh trailed 12-7 at halftime and faced a 15-11 deficit with 11 minutes remaining before scoring the last five goals of the game.

The Warriors will face Chagrin Falls in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Revere High School.