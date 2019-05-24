AUSTINTOWN — The races were completed, and the trophies and medals were awarded Friday night in the Division I regional track and field meet at Fitch High School.

For the Twinsburg girls team, it was time to have a dance party near the 50-yard line of the football field inside Falcon Stadium to celebrate a third regional team title in a row.

Tigers seniors Nya Bussey and Nia Robinson were in the center of the party as Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag” played on a small speaker system near their feet.

“We are just really excited,” said Bussey, an Ohio State University recruit. “It is our goal again to win regional, district and state. We are just one step away.”

Twinsburg won the girls team title with 76 points and Mentor was second with 65½ points. Solon (55), Euclid (33), Bedford (31) and Hudson (27) rounded out the top six.

Twinsburg won the 800-meter relay in a meet- and stadium-record time of 1:38.78 with junior Alyssa Willis and seniors Mariah Myles, Bussey and Robinson.

Robinson also won the 400 in 54.89, and the Tigers completed the girls meet with a victory in the 1,600 relay as Myles, senior Julia Henderson, Bussey and Robinson teamed up to post a time of 3:50.06.

“I love having fun with my teammates,” said Robinson, a Cornell University recruit.

The top four in each event advanced to the state meet next week at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

“The girls step up their game week in and week out,” Twinsburg coach Sarah Kmet said. “The level of competition increases and they just bring their 'A' game. We dropped so many season bests, personal bests, school records and meet records. We bring it every week, so I totally expect them to run even faster next week in Columbus.”

Sprints coach Dalanda Jackson described her Tigers runners as “amazing.”

“Obviously, I am biased because they are my girls, but I think that they are amazing,” Jackson said. “They put in the work everyday.”

Bussey finished second in the 100 (12.05) and 200 (24.48) to Paige Floriea of Mentor. The Cardinals sophomore was first in the 100 (12.02), 200 (24.25) and long jump (18-7). The Tigers were also second in the 400 relay in 48.48 with senior Brionna McDonald, freshman Rana Thornton, freshman Akira Johnson and Willis.

Other area girls who placed first were Green sophomore Olivia Gang (3,200 in 10:51.37), Hudson junior Molly Stecker (high jump, 5-8), Massillon senior Maria Welch (100 hurdles, 14.41) and Firestone junior Jordan Baith (discus, 149-5).

“I was really excited this morning to come into this,” Baith said. “I came here and all of the girls were great. I love throwing with them. I am really excited.”

Solon topped the boys standings with 67 points. Twinsburg (55), Massillon (40), Hudson (38), Canton McKinley (34) and GlenOak (28) rounded out the top six.

Hudson senior Evan Manley won the boys 1,600 in 4:17.91 taking first in the 3,200 relay on Wednesday with Lucas Lay, Luke Good and Adam Beucler in 7:51.25.

Twinsburg senior Etaijen “ET” Easter was first in the long jump on Wednesday with a meet- and stadium-record 24-4½, and took third on Friday in the high jump (6-7).

Canton McKinley senior Clayton Tabler placed first in the 110 hurdles (14.47) and the 300 hurdles (38.31), and was on the Bulldogs' third-place 1,600 relay (3:24.19).

“I PR’d in the 110 hurdles in the prelims on Wednesday when I ran a 14.44, and today I PR’d in the 300 hurdles when I ran a 38.31,” Tabler said.

Tabler was slowed earlier in the season after a broken right hand on April 1 that kept him off the track for four weeks.

“I was running in the house and I tripped up my basement stairs,” Tabler said. “That is why parents always say don’t run in the house. You never know what will happen.”

Massillon placed first in the 800 relay in 1:27.26 with seniors Tyree Broyles and Dean Clark teaming up with sophomores Jayden Ballard and Andrew Wilson-Lamp. The Tigers also won the 400 relay in 41.94 with Broyles, senior Damario Boles, Ballard and Wilson-Lamp. Ballard’s evening also included a second in the 100 (11.16).

Other area boys champions were Twinsburg senior Brad Yates (pole vault, 14-0) and Wooster seniors Lonnie Harper (high jump, 6-9) and Lane Wilson (800, 1:55.62).

Michael Beaven can be reached at 330-996-3829 or mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.