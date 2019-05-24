Toronto Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was brought up by Toronto on Friday and set to make his major-league debut against San Diego.

Biggio was in the lineup to bat eighth and play second base, the position where his father won four Gold Glove awards playing for Houston. The elder Biggio is in Toronto to attend his son's debut.

Toronto last month gave a debut to the son of a hall of famer, and third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has become a regular starter. Among the Blue Jays top minor-league prospects is Bo Bichette, whose father Dante played in the majors.

A fifth-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Cavan Biggio hit .307 with six homers and 26 RBI in 42 games at Triple-A.

Biggio was one of four players to join the Blue Jays on Friday. Toronto recalled infielder/outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and left-hander Thomas Pannone from Triple-A, and added lefty Zac Rosscup, who was claimed on waivers from Seattle on Thursday.

Biggio's contract was selected from Buffalo of the International League, and outfielder Billy McKinney and infielder Richard Urena were optioned to Triple-A. Left-handed knuckleballer Ryan Feirabend was designated for assignment and right-hander Elvis Luciano was placed on the bereavement list.

David Peralta injured

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left fielder David Peralta on the 10-day injured list with an injured right shoulder.

They also called up first baseman Kevin Cron and outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Arizona had an open spot on the 25-man roster after sending pitcher Jimmie Sherfy down to the minors.

Peralta is leading Arizona in batting with a .309 average with seven homers, 16 doubles and 30 RBI this season.

Cron was batting .339 with 21 homers and 62 RBI for Reno this season. Locastro has played six games this season for Arizona, batting .235 in 17 at-bats.

Minor-league deal

Ervin Santana has agreed to a minor-league contract with the New York Mets pending a successful physical and will report to the team's spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Santana, 36, became a free agent April 29, three days after he was designated for release by the Chicago White Sox, who signed him for a $4.3 million salary this year.

A two-time All-Star, the right-hander was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts. He has a 149-127 record in 15 major-league seasons.