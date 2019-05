TRACK AND FIELD

Abigale Wilson of UA



places second in discus



The University of Akron's Abigale Wilson threw a personal-best 200-2 to place second in the women's discus at the NCAA's East preliminaries in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday.

Mackenzie Andrews was seventh after the quarterfinals of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase and will advance to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas.