RubberDucks 2, Flying Squirrels 1 (13)



It took three hours and 25 minutes, but the RubberDucks won their fourth game in a row, beating the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1 in 13 innings Friday night at Canal Park.

Tyler Krieger started the inning on second base per pace-of-play rules, was bunted to third by Alexis Pantoja and came home on a single to left by Ernie Clement.

Argenis Angulo (2-2, 2.42) picked up the win with three hitless innings of relief, striking out a career-high seven and walking three, all intentionally. The Ducks (23-23) struck out a season-high 17.

Although left-hander Tanner Tully (3-4, 3.24) didn’t pick up a decision, he continued a growing trend with the RubberDucks with 6 1/3 solid innings, allowing one earned run on six hits with three strikeouts. It was the 16th consecutive outing, dating to May 7, a Ducks starter has given up two earned runs or fewer.

The second game of the four-game series begins at 6:35 p.m. Saturday when right-hander Jake Paulson (2-2, 4.19) takes on Squirrels left-hander Conner Menez (2-2, 2.38).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

