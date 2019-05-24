The Cleveland Browns are in the running for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, following his release earlier this week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On this week's Cover 2 podcast, Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar discuss the potential addition of McCoy, how he fits and what it might cost. The Browns already have one of the most potent defensive lines in the NFL with Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi, Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon.

Even with all that talent, it's still feasible for the Browns to sign McCoy, and General Manager John Dorsey's history points to why. Nate also fully explains the comments by Garrett regarding McCoy.

Despite it being late May, there is plenty of other Browns news happening. These other topics were covered on the podcast this week:

- The NFL Draft coming to Cleveland in 2021, what it means for the city and where it will take place.

- Why Canton was dropped from Cleveland's bid for the draft.

- Denzel Ward's vow to become a better tackler this season, and why it has to happen.

- Quick hits on safety Jermaine Whitehead still getting first-team reps, Austin Corbett being on the second team offensive line, Greedy Williams' bond with Ward and more.

On mobile and don't see the podcast player? Click here for a direct link. You can also subscribe on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.