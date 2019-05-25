Flying Squirrels 6, RubberDucks 3



The rains came Saturday and delayed the start of the RubberDucks’ game with the Richmond Flying Squirrels for 48 minutes at Canal Park. When it subsided, the Flying Squirrels snapped the Ducks’ four-game winning streak with a 6-3 win.

Richmond (16-28) jumped on the RubberDucks (23-24) for two runs in the first and second inning, respectively.

Right-hander Jake Paulson (2-3, 4.43) dipped below .500, giving up four runs, all earned, on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Ka’ai Tom accounted for three of the four hits for the Ducks and had a home run and two RBI.

Indians outfielder Tyler Naquin (left calf strain) will make the first of his back-to-back scheduled rehab starts for the RubberDucks on Sunday.

Game 3 of the four-game series is at 6:35 p.m. Sunday when Sam Hentges (1-5, 4.78) faces Flying Squirrels right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (0-2, 5.06).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

