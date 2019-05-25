In what has become commonplace this season, senior Tre Tucker went 4-for-4 in a track and field meet.

Tucker placed first in four events in the Division II regional meet at Austintown Fitch to lead Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy to the boys team title on Saturday with 57 points. It was the Royals' second consecutive regional title under coach Craig Rupe.

Salem took second in the meet at Falcon Stadium with 54 points. Youngstown East (44), Pepper Pike Orange (40), Woodridge (38) and Coventry (36) rounded out the top six teams.

Tucker set a meet record in the 200 meters with a time of 21.32 on Saturday, and also won the 100 (10.59) and the 400 relay (42.93) along with juniors Shane Douglas and Justin Luiza and senior Jay Patsch. Tucker's first victory of this year's regional meet came on Thursday in the long jump (21-7¾).

CVCA also won the 1,600 relay in 3:25.40 with senior Zack Venus, junior Brett Carroscia, Patsch and Luiza.

St. Vincent-St. Mary won the girls team title with 45 points and Buchtel finished second with 40 points. Beachwood (39), Salem (37), Gates Mills Hawken (32.33) and Youngstown East (29) rounded out the top six teams.

The Irish won the 3,200 relay on Thursday in 9:35.04 with sophomores Theresa Hagey and Emily Bame, junior Natalie Tobin and senior Nina Zraik.

St. V-M coach Dan Lancianese also received standout performances from freshman Kya Epps and junior Aminah Claxton. Epps won the 200 in 24.06 and was third in the 100 in 11.79, and Claxton contributed a second in the 400 in 58.22.

Ravenna senior Azsah Bradley crossed the finish line first in the 100 in 11.66 and took second in the 200 in 24.11.

Buchtel won the three girls sprint relays — the 800 in 1:42.70, the 400 in 49.08 and the 1,600 in 4:00.60.

Griffins freshman DaMya Barker joined seniors Dyamond Myers, London Green and Rayannah Torrence on the 800 relay; junior Drew Oliver, freshman Tayonia Whitaker, Green and Myers were on the 400 relay; and the 1,600 relay consisted of Barker, senior Dana Beasley, Torrence and Myers.

Other area girls who won a title were Woodridge freshman Izzy Best (800, 2:16.16) and Tallmadge senior Lauren Moses (pole vault, 11-6).

Coventry came back to Summit County with two regional champions on the boys side — junior Damian Jackson (110 hurdles, 14.41) and senior Austin Hinzman (high jump, 6-4).

Woodridge won the boys 3,200 relay in 8:08.57 with junior Micah Blair, senior Ryan Kiley, senior Brayden Whited and sophomore Zayd Elkurd.

St. V-M senior Alex Phillip took first in the boys 3,200 in 9:55.21.

Buchtel was second in the boys 800 relay in 1:29.38, just behind Orange's 1:29.22. The four Griffins runners were Martavien Johnson, Robert Young-Jones, Andrew "Chase" Powers and Marquell Cook.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.