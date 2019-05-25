The Houston Astros placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain, but could be close to getting star second baseman Jose Altuve back from injury.

Houston manager AJ Hinch said Springer will miss more than 10 days.

Altuve has been out since May 11 with a left hamstring strain after beating out an infield single.

Hinch said Altuve will start a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Round Rock where he will play at least a couple games.

Houston recalled outfielder Derek Fisher from Triple-A Round Rock to take Springer's spot on the roster.

Angels pitcher hurt

The Los Angeles Angels placed Matt Harvey on the 10-day injured list with an upper back strain on Saturday, two days after what he deemed an "embarrassing" loss and one of the worst starts of his career.

Harvey allowed eight earned runs and gave up four homers in the Angels' 16-7 loss to the Twins on Thursday. The Twins tied a franchise record with eight homers in the game.

Harvey signed a one-year, $11 million deal in the offseason but hasn't lived up to expectations. He's 2-4 with a 7.50 ERA this season.

Next Yastrzemski

Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, was called up by the San Francisco Giants and put in the starting lineup to make his major-league debut in Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and scored a run in a 10-4 win over the Giants.

The younger Yastrzemski was hitting .316 (43-for-136) with 12 home runs and 25 RBI in 40 games with Triple-A Sacramento. He is playing left field and batting seventh against the Diamondbacks.

Yastrzemski, 28, was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 and played 703 games with 2,600 at-bats in the minors.

Around the bases

The Chicago White Sox called up catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Charlotte after catcher Wellington Castillo was placed in the seven-day concussion protocol after taking a foul tip off the mask in Friday night's game. ... The Kansas City Royals recalled left-hander Brian Flynn from Triple-A Omaha and optioned right-hander Richard Lovelady. ... The New York Yankees recalled Chance Adams to serve as the 26th player in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Royals. ... The Chicago Cubs recalled left-hander Tim Collins and right-hander Dillon Maples from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-hander James Norwood and outfielder Mark Zagunis to Iowa.