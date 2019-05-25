TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Richardson advance



University of Akron senior Curtis Richardson placed 12th in the men's high jump Saturday at the NCAA East prelims in Jacksonville, Florida, to earn the 12th and final qualifying spot for the NCAA Outdoor Championships next weekend in Austin, Texas.

Richardson cleared 7-1 and survived five rounds of a jump-off to move on.

UA senior Abigale Wilson advanced in the women's discus on Friday.

Kent State's Gabby Bailey also qualified for nationals by placing sixth in the women's shot put with a best effort of 54-1¼.