CLEVELAND — Indians fans had to wait nearly three additional hours for Saturday night's first pitch. As it turns out, they were only waiting for disappointment.

Saturday's game was delayed due to inclement weather for almost three hours, although the potential rain mostly missed the ballpark, and barely any precipitation ever fell during that time. Once the mostly-dry tarp was pulled off the field, the Indians' offense struggled to handle Charlie Morton's curveball while Carlos Carrasco was knocked around in a 6-2 loss at Progressive Field.

It marked the fifth consecutive game in which the Indians (26-25) scored three or fewer runs. Nearly half of Morton's 106 pitches were curveballs (52), and the Indians struggled to adjust. Leonys Martin in the second inning tied it 1-1 with a single to left field. But aside from that, Morton and the first-place Rays (30-19) cruised. Before handing it off to the bullpen, Morton (5-0) gave up three hits and struck out 10 in his six innings.

Carrasco, meanwhile, couldn't match him. A trio of home runs eventually ended his night. Tied 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning, Ji-Man Choi with a runner on blasted a two-run home run to the Home Run Porch in left field, putting the Rays up 3-1. An inning later, Brandon Lowe belted a solo home run to center field. Tommy Pham followed suit in the seventh but crushing the first pitch he saw — a fastball down the middle —for a two-run shot to center field.

Carrasco (4-5) was tagged for six runs — five earned — on nine hits and a walk to go with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Reliever Josh Smith made his major-league debut Saturday night after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus prior to the game. He threw 1 2/3 innings, allowed three hits and struck out three.

Carlos Santana in the eighth launched a solo home run an estimated 421 feet to dead center field, which marked his team-leading ninth homer of the season. Though, it did little to change the outcome.

Indians manager Terry Francona was ejected in the sixth inning. Jose Ramirez squared around to bunt and was hit by a pitch. Though, he never pulled the bunt back, and it was called a strike. Francona went out to argue with third-base umpire Eric Cooper and was quickly ejected. Ramirez went on to strike out with a runner on third.

