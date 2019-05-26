Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday morning after suffering “stroke-like” symptoms.

Gilbert, 57, also the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans Inc. and Rock Ventures LLC, was admitted to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital, according to the Detroit News, which broke the story.

A statement from a Quicken Loans spokesperson forwarded to the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com said, “Early this morning, Dan Gilbert sought care at a [Detroit-area] hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery.

“The Gilbert family respectfully requests privacy at this time.”

Gilbert was in Cleveland Tuesday to introduce new Cavs coach John Beilein after the former Michigan coach was hired on May 13, a day before the NBA Draft Lottery. Gilbert’s corporation is preparing to host Detroit’s first PGA Tour event, the $7.3 million Rocket Mortgage Classic June 27-20 at Detroit Golf Club. According to the Detroit News, Gilbert is also spearheading the movement for auto insurance reform in Michigan.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Cavs blog at www.ohio.com/cavs. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.