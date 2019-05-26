Flying Squirrels 3, RubberDucks 2



As great as the RubberDucks were feeling to start a four-game series with Richmond this weekend, they are feeling just as bad after dropping their second in a row to the Flying Squirrels, 3-2 on Sunday in front of 5,830 at Canal Park.

Right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (1-2, 4.54) kept the Ducks' bats silent, giving up only two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. One of hits he surrendered was a home run by Ka’ai Tom in the second inning.

Ducks starter Sam Hentges (1-6, 4.50) was the hard-luck loser. The left-hander allowed eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. The only hit that hurt came in the fifth when Jacob Heyward sent a two-run wall-scraper to right field that barely left the park .

In five May starts, Hentges had a 2.09 earned run average.

The four-game series concludes at 1:05 p.m. Monday when Ducks right-hander Eli Morgan (1-0, 1.59) faces Flying Squirrels left-hander Garrett Williams (1-3, 4.76).

— Brad Bournival, ABJ/Ohio.com correspondent

