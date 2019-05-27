Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will take an "indefinite leave" in his long struggle to recover from knee trouble, putting in doubt whether he'll play again in the majors.

Pedroia, 35, has tried the past two seasons to fully return from surgery on his left knee. At a news conference Monday at Fenway Park, Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski called it an "indefinite leave at this point." Boston put the longtime star on the 60-day injured list.

Pedroia said "time will give me the right answer if my knee can do this."

The gritty 2008 AL MVP had surgery on Oct. 25, 2017 and played in just three games last season. This year, he's played in only six games, getting two singles in 20 at-bats.

Pedroia said the time away will help him think about his future.

"I'm going to go home for a little bit to be with my family, kind of get away for a little bit and then we'll figure it out from there," he said.

Yankees returning

Left-hander James Paxton will rejoin the New York Yankees' rotation in the new few days, followed by CC Sabathia this weekend against Boston.

On a day of updates for many of the Yankees' 15 players on the injured list, reliever Dellin Betances threw his first bullpen session Monday, and ace Luis Severino said he planned to throw on flat ground Tuesday.

Paxton has not pitched for the Yankees since May 3 because of left knee inflammation that required a cortisone shot May 4. He felt sore after a 55-pitch, four-inning outing Friday at extended spring training, then threw a bullpen session Sunday.

Paxton could start Wednesday against San Diego.

Sabathia, 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA in eight starts, went on the injured list Thursday and needed to have fluid drained from his surgically repaired right knee. He planned to throw a bullpen session Tuesday.

Around the bases

The Arizona Diamondbacks put right-hander Luke Weaver on the 10-day injured list with forearm tightness. Manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver went back to Phoenix and is scheduled have an MRI. Weaver left the game in the sixth inning Sunday in San Francisco. … Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right calf. The move is retroactive to May 24. Blackmon suffered the injury at Pittsburgh last week when he fouled a ball off his calf. … The Baltimore Orioles traded right-hander Yefry Ramirez to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named or cash. Ramirez had been designated for assignment by Baltimore on Wednesday.