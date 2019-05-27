BOSTON — Sandy Leon hit a three-run homer off Oliver Perez after the Indians reliever caused an odd stoppage asking for new footwear, J.D. Martinez homered twice and the Boston Red Sox beat the Indians 12-5 Monday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added two RBI doubles, and Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts each had two hits and scored twice for the Red Sox, who have won 18-of-26.

Boston held a moment of silence and showed highlights of former player Bill Buckner, who died Monday. He was 69.

The Indians have lost seven-of-eight, and even the team's equipment is having a rough go of it.

Perez put Fenway Park into a strange delay when he relieved during a six-run fifth inning for the Red Sox. Perez, a 37-year-old left-hander, noticed something amiss with his spikes while warming up and signaled for a replacement pair, leaving him milling about the mound in his socks while a trainer fetched fresh Nikes from the clubhouse.

The Red Sox got to him after that. Bradley hit one of his run-scoring doubles to make it 6-3, and Leon followed with his drive into the Green Monster seats.

Rafael Devers and Bogaerts had RBI doubles earlier in the inning against starter Jefry Rodriguez (1-5).

Oscar Mercado had two hits and three runs for the Indians, but he's also likely to end up on blooper reels from Martinez's first home run. The drive banked off the top of the right-field wall, hit Mercado in the glove and then fell into the bullpen.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello (4-4) gave up five runs, three earned, on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The Indians, who won the AL Central the past three seasons, entered the day 10 games behind the surprising Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox, who have three consecutive East crowns, began 6 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.

Brock Holt's RBI single tied it in the fourth before the Red Sox put up their big fifth.

Making his seventh career start, Rodriguez was tagged for seven runs, six earned, in 4 1/3 innings, and lost his third consecutive start.

Trainer's room

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said right-hander Corey Kluber was with the team because he lives in the area during the offseason and was doing "range of motion" exercises as he works his way back from a broken forearm suffered at the beginning of the month.