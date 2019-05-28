Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by Major League Baseball, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino.

Herrera was arrested Monday night on an assault charge at the Golden Nugget Casino.

Police said they were called on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old woman "with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck," which they said were caused by Herrera, whom they described as her boyfriend.

The 27-year-old, whose full name is David Odubel Herrera, was released on a summons pending a municipal court date on June 17.

The NL East-leading Phillies did not play on Memorial Day following a seven-game road trip. The team told Herrera not to report to the club while he's on leave.

MLB and the players' association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving Commissioner Rob Manfred the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay.

The Phillies issued a statement Tuesday saying they support the joint agreement covering domestic violence.

"This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odubel Herrera," the statement read. "Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on administrative leave."

The leave can last up to seven days while MLB officials look into the arrest. In several previous MLB investigations, the leave has been extended while the probe continues.

Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBI in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak and manager Gabe Kapler declined comment on specifics, citing MLB rules.

Twins pitcher hurt

The Minnesota Twins put pitcher Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis and promoted Devin Smeltzer to take his place in the rotation.

The move was made Tuesday, with Smeltzer scheduled to make his major league debut against Milwaukee.

Pineda gave up three runs and three hits to the Brewers on Monday night, striking out six without a walk. He left with a lead in a game the Twins eventually lost.

There was no sign of injury during or after the game.