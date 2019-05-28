RubberDucks 6, Baysox 2

Aaron Civale carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the RubberDucks won the series opener over the host Bowie Baysox.

In the bottom of the sixth with the Ducks (25-25) leading 4-0, Civale walked leadoff hitter Preston Palmeiro. Chris Clare followed with the first hit of the game for the Baysox. Two outs later, Palmeiro and Claire scored on a single by Ryan McKenna to make it 4-2.

With two outs in the seventh, after Civale had given up just three hits, two walks and the two runs, he gave way to Rob Kaminsky, who pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Nick Sandlin closed out the win with a scoreless ninth.

Civale improved to 4-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.96.

Connor Marabell started the Ducks' scoring with a ground-rule double in the first. He scored when Wilson Garcia hit his seventh home run. Ka'ai Tom followed with a walk and scored on Tyler Krieger's single to put the the Ducks ahead 3-0. Marabell put the Ducks ahead 4-0 with a solo homer to right, his third of the year, in the fifth.

The Ducks added two insurance runs in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Krieger and an RBI single by Alexis Pantoja.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com