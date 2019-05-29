Buchtel's Chris Livingston has been selected to play for the USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team in the upcoming 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Livingston is one of 12 American basketball players who have been picked for the team, which will compete from June 3-9 in Belém, Brazil.

A total of 30 athletes attended a training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that started on May 22. USA Basketball conducted 13 practice sessions until finalizing the roster.

“I was confident with his ability, his talents and the way he plays game of the basketball that he would be able to make the team,” Buchtel coach Matt Futch said. “I am excited for Chris. ... This is a huge opportunity. He is the only player from Ohio on the roster.”

The other 11 players on the team are Amari Bailey (Chatsworth, Calif.), Max Christie (Arlington Heights, Ill.), Jalen Duren (New Castle, Del.), Gregg Glenn III (Pompano Beach, Fla.), AJ Griffin (Ossining, N.Y.), Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, Ga.), Richard Isaacs Jr. (Las Vegas, Nev.), Will Jeffress (Erie, Pa.), Tamin Lipsey (Ames, Iowa), Jabari Smith Jr. (Tyrone, Ga.) and Kijani Wright (Los Angeles, Calif.).

“We have a lot of versatility in our group,” USA U16 coach Mike Jones said in a press release. “We have some guys who are really fierce competitors.”

Livingston and several other players took part in the 2018 USA Junior National team minicamp held in October in Colorado Springs, and he and others competed in the 2019 USA Junior National Team April minicamp, which included participating in the NCAA Next Generation Sunday at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Minneapolis.

Chris Livingston and his twin brother, Cordell, attend Akron’s STEM High School. They live in the Buchtel district, and helped the Griffins make a Division II state semifinal appearance after winning City Series, sectional, district and regional titles.

Livingston and his U.S. teammates continued training on Wednesday, and will practice on Thursday before traveling to Brazil.

In Brazil, the USA team will practice and scrimmage Friday through Sunday before preliminary round play in Group A. The U.S. is set to play Argentina at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Mexico on at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and the Dominican Republic on at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Group B will feature Brazil, Canada, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

All eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals on June 7. The semifinals are set for June 8 and the gold medal game will be played on June 9.

