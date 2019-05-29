Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has a fractured rib that will keep him out four to six weeks.

Correa, the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, issued a prepared statement Wednesday that says: "I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating."

Correa last played Sunday and that was followed by what manager AJ Hinch called a scheduled day. Hinch said Correa reported soreness around his ribs Tuesday morning and was kept out of the lineup.

Correa was sent for evaluation, and General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced Wednesday that Correa was being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Correa's injury is the latest blow to the first-place Astros, already without injured stars George Springer and Jose Altuve.

Utility infielder Aledmys Diaz, catcher Max Stassi and right-hander Collin McHugh are also on the injured list, forcing the Astros to rely on several players who have little major-league experience.

Correa is batting .295 this season with 11 homers and 35 RBI.

The Astros recalled infielder-outfielder Myles Straw from Triple-A Round Rock to take Correa's spot on the roster.

Assault case detailed

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera left "hand print markings" on his girlfriend's neck during a domestic assault inside an Atlantic City casino, according to a police report obtained by a newspaper.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that the player also left "small scratches" on her arms, citing the police report.

Herrera faces a June 17 court appearance on charges of simple assault and knowingly causing bodily injury.

He was arrested at the Golden Nugget casino Monday night. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

Shortstop on mend

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford avoided serious injury when he rolled his left ankle Tuesday night and could return to the field "in a couple of weeks," manager Scott Servais said.

Crawford, on crutches in the clubhouse Wednesday, was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Mariners recalled utility player Dylan Moore from Triple-A Tacoma.

Moore has appeared in 29 games this season, playing infield, outfield and pitcher.

Around the bases

The New York Yankees hope left-hander CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) can come off the injured list to start Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. ... Left-hander Jonny Venters signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals and was assigned to Double-A Harrisburg. ... Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto missed a third straight game with tightness in his right hamstring.