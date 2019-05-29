RubberDucks 9, BaySox 8



The Bowie Baysox staged a late rally but the visiting Ducks held on as reliever Kyle Nelson came on and needed just five pitches to shut it down and preserve the win.

The RubberDucks exploded for 17 hits, including three home runs, to win their third consecutive game and clinch the three-game series.

Center fielder Ka'ai Tom continued his recent tear, crushing two home runs to give him eight for the year. He also singled and finished with six RBI and three runs scored.

Connor Marabell also went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

— Beacon Journal/Ohio.com