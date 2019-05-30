Joe Whitt, who coached Charles Woodson during an 11-year run as a Packers coach, says Browns cornerback Denzel Ward "can be as good as anybody I've ever coached."

BEREA When the 2018 draft neared, Joe Whitt knew he must study Ohio State's big defensive secondary stars, Marshon Lattimore and Malik Hooker.

Someone else kept jumping off the video screen.

"I was like, who is THAT?" Whitt said.

It was Denzel Ward. Whitt is coaching him now.

Whitt spent the previous 11 seasons with the Packers, including the 2010 season when they beat Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV, with a secondary featuring Charles Woodson, a near lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Browns are only at the spring practice stage of Whitt's first year in town, but already he seems convinced Ward is one for the ages.

"He can be as good as anybody I've coached," said Whitt, whose title is defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach. "I was fortunate to coach DeAngelo Hall when he was young. I've coached Tramon (Williams) and Sam (Shields) and Charles. This guys's as gifted as any of those guys.

"He can bend. He runs with ease. He can catch the flash of the ball ... he doesn't have to track it into his hands. He 's smart. He can recover if he is beat. There's nothing he can't do."

Ward made the Pro Bowl as a rookie No. 4 overall draft pick out of Ohio State. Woodson is a former No. 4 overall pick out of Michigan.

Woodson played at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, based on Packers rosters. Ward is listed at 5-11, 190.

"People talk about Denzel's size," Whitt said. "He's longer than you think. He's bigger than you think."

Whitt thought back to the time before the 2017 draft, which led to Lattimore going 11th overall to the Saints and Hooker going 15th overall to the Colts. Whitt remembers thinking, "This guy is just as good as these other two," and that was before Ward's Ohio State playing time increased, with the other two gone.

Whitt spent most of his Packers career working for defensive coordinator Dom Capers. He shifted to the Browns after spending 2018 as Green Bay's "defensive passing game coordinator" under defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

