BASEBALL

Tournament Scoreboard

Thursday's Results



Louisville Division I Regional

(At Louisville High School)

Walsh Jesuit (22-3) vs. Jackson (25-3), ppd.

Brunswick (17-12) vs. Mentor (17-5), ppd.

Hudson Division II Regional

(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Tallmadge (17-11) vs. Cleveland Benedictine (21-5), ppd.

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-6) vs. Poland Seminary (19-7), ppd.

Massillon Division III Regional

(At Massillon High School)

Waynedale (25-4) vs. Kirtland (19-7), ppd.

Canton Central Catholic (22-6) vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd.

Tournament Schedule

Friday's Games

Louisville Division I Regional

(At Louisville High School)

Walsh Jesuit (22-3) vs. Jackson (25-3), 2 p.m.

Brunswick (17-12) vs. Mentor (17-5), 5 p.m.

Hudson Division II Regional

(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Tallmadge (17-11) vs. Cleveland Benedictine (21-5), 2 p.m.

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-6) vs. Poland Seminary (19-7), 5 p.m.

Massillon Division III Regional

(At Massillon High School)

Waynedale (25-4) vs. Kirtland (19-7), 2 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic (22-6) vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Louisville Division I Regional Final



(At Louisville High School)

Brunswick-Mentor winner vs. Walsh Jesuit-Jackson winner, 11 a.m.

Hudson Division II Regional Final



(At The Ball Park at Hudson)

Tallmadge-Cleveland Benedictine winner vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy-Poland Seminary winner, TBA

Massillon Division III Regional Final



(At Massillon High School)

Waynedale-Kirtland winner vs. Canton Central Catholic-Ashtabula Edgewood winner, noon.

SOFTBALL

State Tournament Scoreboard

(All games at Firestone Stadium)

Thursday's Results

Division II Semifinals

Poland Seminary 6,. Plain City Jonathan Alder 3

LaGrange Keystone (28-0) vs. Hebron Lakewood (22-3), ppd.

Division III Semifinals

Cardington-Lincoln 5, West Jefferson 2

Warren Champion 10, Byesville Meadowbrook 0

State Tournament Schedule

Friday's Games

Division II Semifinal

LaGrange Keystone (28-0) vs. Hebron Lakewood (22-3), 10 a.m.

Division I Semifinals

Liberty Twp. Lakota East (31-1) vs. Westerville Central (28-2), 12:30 p.m.

Louisville (25-4) vs. Elyria (24-5), 3 p.m.

Division IV Semifinals

Peebles (24-2) vs. Antwerp (19-2), 5:30 p.m.

Hillsdale (18-5) vs. Mechanicsburg (18-3), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Division III Final

Cardington-Lincoln (25-4) vs Warren Champion (29-2), 10 a.m.

Division II Final

Poland Seminary (30-0) vs. LaGrange Keystone-Hebron Lakewood 1 p.m.

Division I Final

Liberty Twp. Lakota East-Westerville Central winner vs. Louisville-Elyria winner 4 p.m.

Division IV Final



Peebles-Antwerp winner vs. Hillsdale-Mechanicsburg winner 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

BOYS

State Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

(At Ohio Wesleyan, Delaware, Ohio)

Division I Final

Cin. St. Xavier (17-6) vs. Dublin Coffman, 7 p.m.

Division II Final

Cin. Mariemont vs. Chagrin Falls, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

State Tournament Scoreboard

Division II Semifinal

Chagrin Falls 17, Walsh Jesuit 13

State Tournament Schedule

Saturday's Games

(At Ohio Wesleyan, Delaware, Ohio)

Division I Final

Upper Arlington (19-2-2) vs. New Albany (19-3), 4 p.m.

Division II Final

Col. St. Francis DeSales vs. Chagrin Falls, 10 a.m.